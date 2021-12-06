One of the biggest Star Wars characters to appear in The Mandalorian has been Boba Fett, and while his appearance was teased in the first season, season two brought his return and a confirmation that the character is set for bigger things.

Disney Plus is looking to greatly expand its library of Star Wars content, and the next addition is The Book of Boba Fett, a series that will follow the notorious bounty hunter after the events of The Mandalorian’s second season.

While some of what happened to Boba Fett after he was seemingly killed off in The Return of the Jedi is revealed, some things aren’t outlined for the audience. One thing that isn’t detailed is his age.

How old is Boba Fett in The Mandalorian?

Boba Fett is most likely around 41 years old during the events of The Mandalorian’s season two.

We can arrive at this number since we know that Fett was just 10 years old during the Battle of Geonosis and 36 during Return of the Jedi, where he appears to have been killed (although we now know that he wasn’t). The final film in the original trilogy took place in 4 ABY, while The Mandalorian takes place in 9 ABY.

Of course, we won’t know his exact age until Disney comes out and reveals it in The Book of Boba Fett or any of the related media that is soon to be released. For now, though, this timeline gives us the best way to gauge Boba Fett’s age.