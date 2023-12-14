How old is Julie Alley from ‘Survivor 45?’

If there is one think to know about Julie Alley, her age has not held her back…

Aside from kicking ass on Survivor 45 all season long, Julie has faced some incredible feats in her life beyond the beach, “Starting over at age 40, being a single mom of two pre-teens, teaching art classes during the day and going to law school at night.” Deciding she wanted to be an attorney late in life, Julie passed the bar exam and graduated law school within a week of her daughter graduating high school — how impressive is that?

Getting off of the couch and embarking on the adventure of a lifetime for Survivor 45 (as well as getting off of the couch and enrolling in law school as a 40-year-old), Julie has proven to mothers everywhere that you are never to old to follow your dreams. In fact, watching Survivor: Cambodia is what inspired her in the first place!

“The first season of Survivor that I ever saw was in 2015: Cambodia: Second Chance. I was 40 years old, recently a single mom with two middle-school children, and I had just started law school. I watched Survivors get a second chance at the game. The whole game felt like my second chance of surviving life. I was hooked. Survivor still inspires me to take risks and win at life,” she revealed in her official biography for Survivor 45.

Julie concluded with a grin, “Why would I not want to be a part of being on this amazing show?”

With Survivor 45 serving as her “second chance of surviving life,” fans of the franchise have just one burning question — how old was Julie Alley when she left her home in Brentwood, Tennessee to go be a part of the beloved competition series?

Photo via ABC

Julie was born on March 11, 1974, making her 49 years old at the time of filming for Survivor 45.

Because of this, Julie serves as the oldest member of the cast for Survivor 45, as well as the sixth-oldest castaway to compete on Survivor in its “New Era,” after 58-year-old Mike Turner, 52-year-old Mike Gabler, 52-year-old Heather Aldret, 51-year-old Eric Abraham, and 50-year-old Brad Reese.

Going into the beloved competition series on the older end of the cast, Julie had one goal in mind. “I want to win it to inspire and motivate other women in their 40s and older. It’s never too late to start something new or go after a dream. I want to inspire them to be their own hero,” she revealed in her official biography for Survivor 45.

Regardless of whether or not Julie emerges as victorious, she is already a true inspiration! To find out who takes home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize at the end of Survivor 45, catch the highly-anticipated finale on December 20 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, or the following day on Paramount Plus.