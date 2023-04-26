While the To All The Boys I Loved Before series has ended, Lara Jean’s younger sister Kitty Song Covey is going to have her own love story in the spin-off Netflix series XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart will reprise her role as Kitty, an expert matchmaker — she famously helped her older sister link up with Peter Kavinsky — who transfers to the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) in order to learn more about her late mother and be close to her long-distance boyfriend Dae (played by Minyeong Choi).

The last time we saw Kitty in the 2021 film To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean’s younger sister was still a kid and now she’s enrolling in a high school abroad. If you feel like more time has passed in between the last movie and XO, Kitty, you’d be right.

Kitty’s age in XO, Kitty

In the show, about four years have passed since the events of the last movie. Per Netflix, Kitty is now 16 years old (Cathcart, who was born in 2003, is 19) and excited to go on her own adventure this time around. Although we last saw her as a middle school student, Kitty is now a junior in high school, the same age her mother was when she studied abroad at KISS on an international scholarship. After convincing her parents, Kitty is now headed abroad on the same scholarship to learn more about her mother, love, and herself.

The newest trailer shows things will not be as easy as Kitty as convinced herself as it appears her long-distance love has an in-person girlfriend. Luckily, we’ll find out the first season of XO, Kitty plays out on May 18, when Netflix drops all 10 episodes.