How old is ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst?

Jeff Probst has captained the reality television ship that is Survivor for over two decades. Charismatic, jovial, and highly passionate, the name Probst is synonymous with the pioneer competition franchise.

Survivor debuted on CBS in 2000 with Probst as its host; and 44 seasons later, he’s still doing what he loves. As an executive producer as well, Probst is largely credited for steering the series through 23 years by evolving themes, twists, and Survivor’s structure.

And considering his lengthy tenure with Survivor, Probst has aged alongside the franchise.

According to his official IMDB biography, Probst is 61 years old, and he was born on November 4, 1961, in Wichita, Kansas. So, that means Probst was age 38 when the reality juggernaut aired its first episode on May 31, 2000.

Season 45 is scheduled to premiere in September and since a season runs for around three months, Probst will ring in his 62nd birthday while the show celebrates its 45th season.

Probst doesn’t appear ready to walk away from Survivor anytime soon

Considering Probst is in his 60s and he’s been Survivor’s frontman for its entire existence, the idea of him retiring isn’t a new one — for years, fans and media outlets alike have questioned whether or not Probst’s next season will be his last. But, he made it clear in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly back in December that voting himself off the island wasn’t anywhere in his mind.

He admitted to EW that he was feeling the fatigue of Survivor’s filming schedule (they typically shoot two seasons a year in Fiji) after wrapping season 40’s Winners at War in mid-2019. However, with the global pandemic shutting down production, Probst used the opportunity to recharge and reflect. “It gave me a chance to step back and once again reflect on all the things I absolutely love about this show,” he said.

Probst went on to explain how important Survivor is to him, and why he “needs” it in his life — even at 61.

“It’s impossible to describe what Survivor represents to me,” Probst said. “Impossible. It goes beyond creative expression or professional recognition. It’s much deeper. It’s right in line with the ideas I try to impress on our players.

“It’s about pushing myself further than I think I can go, about trying to stay in the moment and adapt to my surroundings, about being a good ‘tribe member,’ about being open to new ideas and new people. The same opportunities Survivor offers the players, it offers me.

“I love Survivor and I still need Survivor.”

Well, Probst, Survivor needs you too, and we hope you don’t go anywhere anytime soon!