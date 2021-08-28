How Tall Is Joshua Bassett?

Zac Efron wasn’t the only teenager who skyrocketed to fame after getting his head in the game. Eleven years after the third High School Musical film was released in theaters, a fresh spin on the beloved series dribbled its way onto Disney Plus. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series still takes place at East High, but it features an entirely new storyline and cast. Season one follows a group of talented students as they audition for and perform in their high school musical — which happens to be none other than High School Musical — while season two watches them put their spin on Beauty and the Beast.

Both seasons star everyone’s new fave Olivia Rodrigo, who achieved instant fame for her songs “driver’s license” and “good 4 u,” as well as her on-screen boyfriend, Joshua Bassett. It was believed that the two dated in real life as well, but other than a few questionable song lyrics hinting at a messy breakup, an official relationship was never confirmed. Bassett is just as much of a singer-songwriter as Rodrigo, releasing his own singles including “Lie Lie Lie” and “Feel Something,” but that’s not all he’s been in the spotlight for this year.

In a May Instagram post, Bassett hinted that he might not be as straight as fans had assumed. Then, in a June interview with GQ, he confirmed that he is queer, stating, “I’m happy to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community because they embrace all.” Bassett’s surprise announcement made fans wonder if a romantic attachment to Rodrigo was real after all, but the costars have remained tight-lipped about it.

Bassett is much more concerned with his love of music, which he posts about often on TikTok and Instagram, as well as his career as an actor. HSMTMTS has launched him as a leading man, teen heartthrob, and an obvious musical talent. While the show has yet to be renewed for a third season, its inclusive themes and openly gay characters and have made it one of the most groundbreaking shows Disney has ever released. A third season is therefore expected, and Bassett has expressed that if given the chance to explore his own queerness on the show, he would love the opportunity to do so.

How Tall Is Joshua Bassett?

Not including his mane of curly brown hair, Bassett stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall. He’s six inches taller than Rodrigo, who is 5’ 5”, but not quite as tall as HSMTMTS costar Matt Cornett, who plays EJ and stands at 6 feet tall. Bassett’s beloved fellow castmate Larry Saperstein, who plays his best friend Big Red on the series, is shorter than him at 5 feet 8 inches.

Is Bassett Taller Than His Crush?

In an interview with Clevver News, Bassett praised one of his performing idols, Harry Styles, for being able to effortlessly balance his singing, acting, and fashion careers. Bassett also added that he finds Styles to be ”hot,” a reveal that essentially doubled as a coming-out. Styles, whose sexuality has been questioned ever since he began performing in the band One Direction, stands just a few inches taller than Bassett at an even 6 feet. Time will tell if the two stick to the status quo or get together and bop to the top.