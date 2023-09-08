How ‘That ’90s Show’ distanced itself from Danny Masterson’s character

Warning: This article references both sexual violence and the defense of a convicted abuser, and may be potentially triggering for some readers.

On Thursday, Sept. 8th, actor Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being convicted of raping two women between 2001 and 2003. Before his sentencing, Masterson’s That ’70s Show co-stars, including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Kurtwood Smith, and Debra Jo Rupp, submitted letters of support in defense of Masterson’s character.

Excerpts of Kutcher and Kunis’ letters were released to the public on Sept. 8th, the day after Masterson’s sentencing.

“While I’m aware that the judgement [sic] has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice, I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing,” Kutcher, a celebrated campaigner against human trafficking, wrote.

“I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would [sic] a tertiary injustice in and of itself,” the statement continued.

Kutcher’s wife and former That ’70s Show co-star Mila Kunis shared a similar sentiment, writing “His genuine concern for those around him and his commitment to leading by example make him an outstanding role model and friend.”

How did That ’90s Show address Masterson’s character?

Photo via The Carsey-Werner Company

In May 2023, three years after Masterson was first charged with raping three women, That ’90s Show, a sequel series to That ’70s Show, premiered on Netflix. The series focuses on Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinicotti, and granddaughter of Kitty and Red Forman — all characters from the original series.

Masterson’s character from That ’70s Show, Steven Hyde, does not appear in the new series. In the original series finale, Hyde ended his time on the show as an owner of a record store after divorcing his wife Samantha.

So far, Hyde has not been mentioned or referenced in any manner in the series. In doing so, the series has left Masterson’s character in a sort of purgatory prior to the actor’s conviction and sentencing, neither condemning nor absolving the character from the actor’s actions. Additionally, the series referencing the character could easily come off as bad taste, and writers of That ’90s Show are probably reluctant to remind viewers of Masterson’s role in the original series.

Despite this, it is clear that Masterson has many friends on That ’90s Show. Actors Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman) and Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman), who wrote letters in support of Masterson, are top-billed main characters on the revival series and also serve as executive producers. Similarly, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have both guest-starred in the series.

Now that Masterson has been formally sentenced, and accounting for the backlash in the cast’s support for the convicted rapist, That ’90s Show may opt to address Hyde’s status. Given that the character is highly unlikely to return, the most likely active writing option is killing him off or showing the character in a less positive light compared to the initial series. Again, given the delicate nature of the case and avoiding crassness, That ’90s Show is likely to continue not addressing the character in any form.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.