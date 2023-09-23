Here are several helpful, step-by-step guides to canceling your subscription.

These days, it feels like there are more streaming services than actual TV channels, with the average viewer paying for around three different subscriptions. Over the past few years, prices have been significantly raised across major streamers like Netflix, making the subscription model no longer the same value for money as it once was.

This week, it was announced that Amazon Prime Video would introduce ads across the platform, interrupting the peaceful binge-watching customers pay premium prices for. With the benefits of streaming dwindling, many viewers are switching off and returning to traditional television.

Streamers like FuboTV deliberately make it difficult to cancel the subscription, so if you’re sick of the service, here’s how to unsubscribe.

How to cancel FuboTV

Online:

Step one: Go to the FuboTV website via computer, laptop, or device via a browser. Cancelling the service cannot be done through the app on television. Make sure you know your email and password, as you may have to log in.

Step two: Access “Account Settings” and go to the subheading “Subscription.” In that section, look for the option that reads “Cancel Your Subscription.”

Step three: Choose your reason for cancellation, then click “Continue.” Make sure you finish this final stage, or the cancellation won’t go through.

Via Roku:

Step one: Visit the Roku website and ensure you have your sign in details. There, you can view everything you pay for via the “Subscriptions” tab.

Step two: Under the listing, FuboTV, should be there if connected to Roku. If not, your subscription probably lies elsewhere.

Step three: Click the “Unsubscribe” button. If asked if you’re unsure, select “Yes, Unsubscribe.”

Alternate method (Roku TV):

Step one: On your TV, and go to the Roku TV home page. Hover over FuboTV, but do not click to select yet.

Step two: There, a star option should appear. Select “Manage Subscription” when it appears.

Step three: There, select the option to cancel the subscription if prompted. At the end, click “Done” to confirm.

Via iOS (iPhone, iPad, and other Apple products)

This action can only be performed for users who have the FuboTV app on their iOS device and initially subscribed to the service through their Apple product.

Step one: On your home page, select the “Settings” app icon.

Step two: Select your Apple ID at the top. This should be larger than the other settings in both size and font, and should include your name, initials, and sometimes a profile photo.

Step three: On the first row of tabs, there should be an option reading “Subscriptions.” If you subscribed to FuboTV via your Apple device, the FuboTV app should be there. This cannot be done if you don’t have the app installed.

Step four: If active, it should say the next time FuboTV renews. Select FuboTV, then select “Cancel Subscription.”

Via Android and Google:

Step one: Open the Google Play Store. If you are doing this via a web browser, make sure you’re logged in.

Step two: Go to the tab reading “Subscriptions,” and FuboTV will be present, if connected to Google Play.

Step three: After selecting FuboTV, you will be presented with the option to cancel.

Via Apple TV:

Step one: On the Apple TV home page, select “settings.”

Step two: Select “accounts.” If multiple Apple accounts are on one TV, ensure it’s the correct account selected, belonging to the bill payer of FuboTV.

Step three: Go to the heading reading “Subscriptions.” Under “My Subscriptions,” FuboTV will appear, if connected.

Step four: There, click FuboTV and select “Cancel Subscription.” When asked, select to confirm.

Via Amazon Fire Stick:

Step one: On your TV, select the cog at the top of the screen that represents settings.

Step two: On the menu below, select “Account & Profile Settings.”

Step three: Select “Prime Video,” then choose “Prime Video Channel subscriptions.” This will prompt you to go to amazon.com/mypvc. (Alternatively: you can just go straight to this link through your device if you’re an Amazon Prime customer, and your FuboTV subscription is connected to Amazon)

Step four: If logged in, this will take you to “Prime Video Channels.” If connected, FuboTV will appear here, under “Your Channels.”

Step five: Next to FuboTV, there will be text saying “Cancel Channel.” Click this text.

Note: Almost all subscription services use a bill cycle model. When you cancel your subscription, you will have until the end of the billing month to use the service. It is unlikely that you will get your money back for the month, with the possible exception if it’s very early in the month.