How to use Netflix’s new Profile Transfer to transfer data to a new account

Netflix’s new Profile Transfer features signals an end of an era, as the streaming juggernaut makes a push for less password sharing and more new accounts.

In the wake of what appeared to be Netflix’s downfall in Q1 and Q2 with 1.17 million unsubscriptions, the streaming platform has not only implemented a new feature that allows users to transfer accounts like they would an iOS device, but also a crack down on password sharing.

This is understandabe, as heavy hitters like Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu continue to dominate the streaming sphere. Thankfully, with the help of Stranger Things and Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, two shows that completely dominated Q2, Netflix gained 2.4 million new subscribers just in time for the holiday season.

Now that Netflix has regained its footing, users can expect some new changes on the horizon, one being the addition of an ad-supported membership plan and the other being Profile Transfer. Here’s what you should know.

How does Netflix’s new Profile Transfer work and when will it roll out?

It’s quite simple and there’s a few reasons why Netflix has implemented it. First, it’s been heavily requested. Second, as Netflix says: “People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same.” Third (and probably most important) as the platform cracks down on password sharing, millions of users will be required to create their own accounts.

Netflix officially began rolling out the feature on Oct. 17, so while most accounts already reflect the new addition, some are still waiting for it to show. Those eager to get the ball rolling can use the following steps to transfer their profile to a new account without losing any of their “personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings.”

Open Netflix on a web browser and sign in the account that has the profile you wish to transfer, Once inside your profile, navigate to your avatar in the upper right hand corner of the screen and select Account, Under Profile and Parental Controls navigate to the profile you wish to transfer by clicking the downward facing arrow next to the profile. Select Transfer Profile, You will be taken to a new page where you can enter the email address and password you’d like to use for the new account, Follow the series of prompts on the screen to complete your transfer, Once complete, you can now log into your new account to Finish Transfer,

Another way to transfer your profile is straight from the home screen. Upon logging into the account and profile you wish to transfer, navigate to the avatar at the upper right hand corner of the screen. Instead of selecting Account, you can select Transfer Profile which will take you directly to the new page to begin the process.

Netflix has assured subscribers it will keep a copy of your profile on the original account until you’ve officially made up your mind and selected Finish Transfer on the new account. You know, just in case you get back together with your ex.