How To Watch Attack On Titan In Order

When it comes to modern anime, few series can compete with Attack on Titan’s reign over the genre. The series, which began in 2013, follows humanity’s hold-outs against a species of enormous, man-eating Titans.

Attack on Titan is currently on break before airing the last half of its final season. This gives fans plenty of time to catch up on anything they may have missed.

Interested in watching the full anime before it concludes this winter? Here is the best watch order for Attack on Titan, from the first season to now.

The best Attack on Titan watch order

Since Attack on Titan’s first airing in 2013, there have been three complete seasons of the show. Season four’s first half just finished airing in the spring, with its second part expected for the winter 2022 anime season.

On top of this, while there is yet to be a movie set in the universe, there have been multiple Original Video Animations, or OVAs, that bridge the story between seasons. However, for some their canonical inclusion is up for debate, as they weren’t all written by the show’s original author, Hajime Isayama.

The only confirmed non-canonical spin-off is Attack on Titan: Junior High, which parodies the show in a slice-of-life school setting.

For the full timeline with all OVAs, you’re going to want to start with the first season. Here’s our recommended watch order list:

Attack on Titan Season 1

Attack on Titan: Ilse’s Notebook (OVA)

Attack on Titan: The Sudden Visitor: The Torturous Curse of Youth (OVA)

Attack on Titan: Distress (OVA)

Attack on Titan Season 2

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls: Episodes 1 and 2 (OVA)

Attack on Titan Season 3: Episodes 1-12

Attack on Titan: No Regrets: Episodes 1 and 2 (OVA)

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls: Episode 3 (OVA)

Attack on Titan: Junior High (OVA)

Attack on Titan Season 3: Episodes 13 – End

Attack on Titan Season 4, Part 1

Right now, only Attack on Titan season four’s first part has aired. Expect part two to premiere either later this year or early next.