If you grew up on Call of Duty or Minecraft, you’ll love the hidden secrets revealed in new series ‘Game Changers’

If you’ve ever wondered what inspired popular games like Minecraft, Call of Duty, and EA Sports, a new television series will answer all of the burning questions you’ve probably had for years.

Game Changers will feature never-before-seen interviews with the inventors and dig deep into the history of how some of the most iconic video and board games were created. The eight-part limited series will premiere on the Discovery Channel on Nov. 5, 2024. From Monopoly and Scrabble to Atari and World of Warcraft, the show will include interviews with inventors, journalists, and video game enthusiasts to reveal the inspiration behind how they started from scratch and became iconic, according to a release shared by Warner Brothers.

The first episode focuses on Nintendo’s transformation from a small family business into a gaming powerhouse. Another episode will focus on Sega’s attempt to recreate the success of Super Mario Bros. with the legendary video game Sonic the Hedgehog.

The show is produced by The Nacelle Company, best known for its documentary work on shows like The Toys That Made Us, Disney’s Behind the Attraction, and Icons Unearthed. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Game Changers, including how to stream for free, premiere date, and cast information.

Where to watch Game Changers

Image from Instagram/Nacelle Company

Where to stream: Sling or Max

Premiere date: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024

Game Changers will premiere on the Discovery Channel, Discovery+, and Max on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET. During a trial subscription, viewers who don’t have cable can stream the show for free on Sling or Max.

Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of the show’s production company, The Nacelle Company told ScreenRant, “Game Changers uncovers some incredible never-before-heard stories about how these iconic games came to life. This isn’t a show for just gamers… it’s a show for anyone who loves good old fashioned success stories.”

Is there a trailer for Game Changers?

Yes, there is a trailer for Game Changers. During the trailer, one of the video game inventors says, “We didn’t have any experience running a game company,” while another says, “We were just kids.”

What games will be featured on Game Changers?

Game Changers will take a deep dive into the history of some of the most nostalgic games ever created. Here is a list of the games that will be covered during the eight-episode limited series:

Nintendo

Atari/Pac-Man

EA Sports/Madden

Activision/Call of Duty

SEGA/Sonic the Hedgehog

Blizzard/World of Warcraft

Monopoly/Scrabble

Minecraft

