Fans have been waiting for it and it’s finally here, season six of Rick and Morty is primed and ready to appear on TV screens for all of the show’s loyal fans.

While the date has been set you may be confused about how exactly you can check out the new episodes as they air and while the process looks to be similar to the rollout of season five, fans will need to keep a few things in mind.

If you’re looking to watch the first episode of season six “Bethic Twinstinct” as it airs here’s everything that you’ll need to know.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 premiere online

Image via AdultSwim

The only way that you can watch Rick and Morty season six as it premieres is via a live TV subscription that provides access to Adult Swim where each new episode of the show will air.

While this might come as a disappointment for fans hoping to stream the episode at the same time, the good news is that you have a couple of different options to access live TV online, but they aren’t cheap.

For those hoping to watch Rick and Morty as the new season airs then Sling TV, FUBO TV, and Hulu Plus Live TV will be your friend. These services and some others like them provide access to a variety of channels with some packages including Adult Swim.

When will Rick and Morty season 6 premiere?

You can watch Rick and Morty season six’s premiere as it airs at 11 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Following this episode fans can expect new additions the following three weeks at the same time on Sunday, however, we don’t currently know what dates the following six episodes will air whether that be directly after, or if there is a break planned.

Where can I stream Rick and Morty?

Image via AdultSwim

Right now there is no official news about where Rick and Morty season six will land once it has aired, but the most likely place is exactly where you can stream the series right now, HBO Max.

If you’re looking to refresh yourself by checking out the first five seasons of the show they are all available to binge via HBO Max and Hulu right now.