How to watch season 6 of ‘This is Us’

When fans were introduced to This Is Us in 2016, they quickly fell in love with the Pearson family. Now, fans are a run of episodes away from what is sure to be an emotional and dramatic series ending. For five seasons, Rebecca, Jack, and their three children have been the highlights of NBC’s series about family, love, and heartache. The “big 3” — Kate, Kevin, and Randall — were brought together by unexpected circumstances, and the way Jack and Rebecca dealt with those painful moments gave the series heart and soul.

Jack and Rebecca were expecting triplets, but tragically lost one of their three babies during childbirth. At the same time, a baby was dropped off at the hospital, seemingly by a parent unable to care for the child. Instead of leaving the hospital with two children having been expecting three — they adopted the baby and took home their “big 3.”

From there, the family grew and experience varying aspects of life together, and fans have been invited along for the journey. There have been laughs, warm moments, and tons of tears shed from the This Is Us community. As the kick-off to the final season begins, we’re emotionally looking forward to what’s next.

When does This Is Us air tonight?

This Is Us airs at 9/8c on NBC. The series is kicking off its final season with the first of 18 episodes tonight.

How to watch This Is Us live.

You can watch This Is Us on NBC tonight at 9/8c through your cable provider, as well as live on the NBC website or the NBC app with a valid cable login. If you don’t have cable, you’re not out of luck — you can also watch on several platforms detailed in this list over at Decider.

Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV are among options for you to watch This Is Us and cry with fans around the world as the episode premieres live. If you need proof that tears will undeniably be shed, just take a look at the ‘Final Chapter to Remember’ video shared by NBC in the lead-up to the final chapter.

Can you watch This Is Us on streaming platforms tomorrow?

Yes — and fans are excited! If you’re a subscriber of Hulu you can see This Is Us tomorrow, Jan. 5.

“I’m not worried about forgetting about the big stuff, it’s the little things I’m not ready to let go of yet,” Mandy Moore’s character Rebecca Pearson says in the season 6 trailer. We’re certainly not ready to let go of This Is Us, but we can’t wait to see what how the final chapter unfolds for the Pearsons.