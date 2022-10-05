How to watch the new K-Drama ‘Bad Prosecutor’, starring EXO’s D.O.

EXO fans will have something other than music to enjoy for the foreseeable future, as one of their favorite singers takes to the small screen with the K-drama Bad Prosecutor.

Doh Kyung Soo, best known by his stage name, D.O., will be playing the leading role in the series, but if you think this is the idol’s first rodeo, think again. D.O. has been dipping his feet into acting since 2014 when he played a supporting character in the movie Cast. Since then, the singer has also made appearances in popular Korean TV series, films, and even webtoons. Now, fans will be able to watch D.O. portray a prosecutor who tends to take matters into his own hands, protecting the underprivileged and bringing justice to those who abuse their power.

The show will reportedly have 12 episodes, and it’s scheduled to start airing in October, with two episodes being released weekly every Wednesday and Thursday, until its conclusion in November. As every EXO fan out there will certainly want to see D.O. on their screen, here’s how international audiences will be able to enjoy Bad Prosecutor.

Where to watch the series

For those living outside of South Korea, watching K-dramas is not an easy feat to accomplish, and to complicate matters, rumors surrounding Bad Prosecutor have been generating a lot of confusion online. Fairly recently, some buzz has been heard online regarding the possibility of Netflix streaming the series, with some websites even announcing it. However, contrary to popular belief, there has been no official confirmation from Netflix regarding Bad Prosecutor, so take this information with a grain of salt.

Taking this into consideration, if you’d like to watch this K-drama, your safest bet is Rakuten Viki, a streaming platform solely focused on Asian TV shows and movies. This U.S.-based platform has licensed Bad Prosecutor and will have it available for streaming with subtitles in a myriad of different languages. While some of the content on Viki is free to watch, some shows or movies require you to get a Viki Pass, which you can buy for 4.99 USD/month. If you’re not sure you want to commit to it, though, you can get a seven-day free trial instead, and decide later if the experience is worth it.

Judging by the teasers released, Bad Prosecutor looks very promising, so EXO fans are understandably excited to see one of their idols in the action-filled series. After all, the genre suits D.O. like a glove.