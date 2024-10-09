Image Credit: Disney
The Office Australia
Image via Amazon Prime Video
Where to watch ‘The Office’ Australia version reboot for free without cable

Here's hoping it lives up to expectations.
Jackie Longo
Jackie Longo
|

Published: Oct 9, 2024 05:32 am

Get ready for more laughs in the workplace, as The Office is being remade in Australia. While numerous international versions exist, this will be the first Australian edition of the mockumentary-style program — and it comes with a major twist never before featured in any other version.

NBC / The Office

For the first time ever, the show will feature a female lead — Hannah Howard, played by Felicity Ward. As the managing director of the Sydney-based packaging company Flinley Craddick, Howard will grapple with the devastating news that her division is shutting down. Viewers will see Howard navigate tough decisions and interoffice relationships as she tries to save everything, as teased in the recently released official trailer for The Office.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the latest version of The Office, including the release date, cast details, and streaming information. 

WATCH: The Office on Prime Video (free trial)

Where to watch The Office Australia version

  • Date: Friday, Oct. 18

The Office Australia release date is Friday, Oct. 18. The show will air on Amazon Prime with all eight episodes of the first season available to stream that day. Viewers can live stream every episode of The Office on Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial for all new users. The series will air in 240 countries and territories as part of the Prime membership.

john krasinski steve carell
NBC / The Office

This version follows in the footsteps of the heavily acclaimed American sitcom starring Steve Carrell, Jon Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and Ed Helms, as well as Ricky Gervais’ original British series. The U.S. adaptation of the popular sitcom aired for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013. 

Sarah Christie, senior development executive at Amazon MGM Studios, told Deadline that she knew the expectations of producing an Australian version of the iconic show. She also hinted that the office in the real world had changed significantly in the past five years, and they wanted the Australian version of the show to reflect that change.

“We want to honor the legacy but also provide something Australian to give it that local flavor,” said Christie. “There are 14 versions of The Office out there and we’re the first where the boss is a woman… And she is just as flawed, worthy and in love with herself as the other ones.”  

The Office Australia Cast

Meet the cast of The Office Australia:

Felicity Ward plays the lead role of Hannah Howard in the series. Ward

Cast: Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos, Shari Sebbens, Josh Thomson, Jonny Brugh, Susan Ling Young, Raj Labade, Lucy Schmidt, Zoe Terakes, Pallavi Sharda, and Claude Jabbour. 

Guest stars: Susie Youssef, Justin Rosniiak, Carlo Ritchie, Rick Donald, and Chris Bunton

