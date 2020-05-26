The Hulk Will Reportedly Get A Major Upgrade In The MCU Soon

Avengers: Endgame took its toll on all of the original Avengers. In the case of the Hulk, Bruce Banner might’ve been able to use the Infinity Gauntlet to resurrect half the universe, but the powerful device permanently cost him the use of his right arm. So you might not be expecting the Green Goliath to be doing much smashing when we next see him in the MCU. You could be wrong about that, though, as a nifty upgrade is reportedly coming his way.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us that a She-Hulk show was in the works early last year, the Guardians will cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder and Taskmaster would be the villain of Black Widow – Hulk will be getting himself a robotic arm in the aforementioned Disney Plus series. It’s unclear when exactly it’ll happen, but with Mark Ruffalo all but confirmed now to appear in the first season of She-Hulk, it’ll likely go down during the show’s first run.

Of course, the last time we saw Hulk, at Tony Stark’s funeral, he had his damaged arm in a sling, which told us the injury wasn’t going away. A genius like Banner, though, was never going to just accept his infirmity, so the fact that he fashions himself a new arm isn’t surprising. After all, fans want to see Hulk team up with his equally-brawny cousin Jennifer Walters in the Disney Plus show, so he had to get his full strength back somehow.

Mark Ruffalo has already confirmed that he’s had talks with Marvel about appearing in She-Hulk, though it’s yet to be officially announced. It’s pretty much the worst kept secret in the MCU that he’ll be in it, however, considering that Jennifer’s superhero origins are so directly connected to Banner – he gives her a blood transfusion to save her life, thereby passing on his gamma-radiated powers, too. So, get ready for Bruce to pull a Bucky Barnes and build himself a cybernetic arm in She-Hulk.