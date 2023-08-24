‘I actually liked it a lot’: Astonishment reigns as the one person who enjoyed ‘Secret Invasion’ appears

We’re now a month out from Secret Invasion, and it’s settling into its lowly place perhaps the worst thing Marvel Studios has ever released. The list of problems with the show is a mile long, with the story not just being internally inconsistent, but ruining both future and past shows and movies (we’re still annoyed about the Rhodey Skrull reveal).

The ridicule and anger have been universal from both critics and fans. Well, nearly universal. Over on r/MarvelStudios, one fan piped up to say they were four episodes in and asked “how bad can it get?” We felt the same way midway through, with fans eagerly rubbernecking as if this poster was blithely prancing towards the edge of a cliff.

However, expectations were confounded as they later reported “I actually liked it a lot.” They go on to praise the way it expands Nick Fury’s character, Olivia Colman’s performance, and the villainy of Gravik and Skrull Rhodey. That said, they go on to note that the story was “as good as Age of Ultron“, which feels like damning with faint praise to us.

Even this Secret Invasion booster has their limit. Like the rest of us, the confusion over how long Rhodey had been a Skrull was annoying, and President Ritson’s sudden turn to Skrull extermination doesn’t make much sense.

We guess this proves there’s someone out there for everything Marvel Studios puts out, even if it’s the laziest, half-assed and confusing release to date. Who knows, maybe we’ll finally track down the one person who liked Inhumans?