If you’ve been seriously missing your favorite tree-like humanoid, you’re in luck.

Disney Plus and Marvel Studios took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the release date for the much-anticipated new series of shorts starring the fan-favorite character, aptly titled I Am Groot. While not much is known so far about what the shorts will entail, we now know that they will be available to stream on Disney Plus August 10, 2022.

The post announcing the release date included a promotional image of Baby Groot rocking shades and headphones and leaning against what looks to be Star-Lord’s Walkman while two four-eyed aliens look on with fascination from behind a tree-shaped air freshener. News of the show’s summer release date is made that much more refreshing thanks to the red cocktail Groot is enjoying while kicking back in his planter, basking in the glow of the nearby desk lamp.

Created for Disney Plus by Ryan Little, I Am Groot will showcase the title character in a variety of new situations that also feature “new and unusual characters,” per IMDb. As fans will recall, the first Groot we met in Guardians of the Galaxy sacrificed his life to save his friends, and from his remains, a sapling was preserved that then grew into Baby Groot, whose hilarious shenanigans we got to witness in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2.

Teenage Groot, meanwhile, looked to serve little purpose other than massively conquering his chosen video game when we first met him in Avengers: Infinity War, but as we quickly found out, the moody tree had plenty of chill-inducing tricks up his sleeve that would turn out to be nothing short of game-changing. If we’ve learned anything from Groot’s numerous MCU appearances and iterations, it’s that we’ve only touched the tip of the iceberg with this endlessly humorous and resourceful character.

Though the promo image for Groot’s first-ever solo project seems to indicate that we’ll be seeing more Baby Groot than Teenage Groot, we’ll know for sure when I Am Groot arrives on Disney Plus August 10.