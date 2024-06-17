‘I can’t even get into an apartment building’: Joey Graziadei opens up about the financial struggles that came after ‘The Bachelor’

While it might seem like a dream come true, it turns out that being the Bachelor in The Bachelor is far from sunshine and rainbows…

While Joey Graziadei might have found love with Kelsey Anderson as the Bachelor — popping the question with a stunning Neil Lane ring during the season 28 finale, getting engaged to the New Orleans native once and for all — the financial struggles that came after his stint on the show are still a burden to him.

In a conversation with Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick on his podcast, Trading Secrets, Joey revealed that his credit score completely tanked while he was away. How wild is that?

“I was at 730 and I went on the show and I had a payment from a credit card that I didn’t answer for two and a half months… I dropped, like, 80 points. Like, what the f**k?”

“I bought like something online for a hundred bucks and never paid it off and I went on a TV show and I come back and my credit score bombed. I was like, ‘I can’t even get into an apartment building. Jesus Christ.'”

Because of this, how is Joey getting by while still dealing with these financial struggles?

Nowadays, since he “can’t even get into an apartment building,” Joey is living with Kelsey and her roommates, making for a New Girl situation IRL. With a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home she rented before she found love on the beloved competition series, we cannot help but assume that this house is filled with fun!

With filming for season 21 of The Bachelorette coming to a close earlier this summer, hopefully Jenn Tran got her finances in order before beginning her journey. If not, she’s in for a rude awakening when life returns to normal…

