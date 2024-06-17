The Bachelor Joey Graziadei (6)
‘I can’t even get into an apartment building’: Joey Graziadei opens up about the financial struggles that came after ‘The Bachelor’

"My credit score bombed!"
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 04:04 am

While it might seem like a dream come true, it turns out that being the Bachelor in The Bachelor is far from sunshine and rainbows…

While Joey Graziadei might have found love with Kelsey Anderson as the Bachelor — popping the question with a stunning Neil Lane ring during the season 28 finale, getting engaged to the New Orleans native once and for all — the financial struggles that came after his stint on the show are still a burden to him.

In a conversation with Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick on his podcast, Trading Secrets, Joey revealed that his credit score completely tanked while he was away. How wild is that?

“I was at 730 and I went on the show and I had a payment from a credit card that I didn’t answer for two and a half months… I dropped, like, 80 points. Like, what the f**k?”

He added:

“I bought like something online for a hundred bucks and never paid it off and I went on a TV show and I come back and my credit score bombed. I was like, ‘I can’t even get into an apartment building. Jesus Christ.'”

Because of this, how is Joey getting by while still dealing with these financial struggles?

Image via ABC

Nowadays, since he “can’t even get into an apartment building,” Joey is living with Kelsey and her roommates, making for a New Girl situation IRL. With a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home she rented before she found love on the beloved competition series, we cannot help but assume that this house is filled with fun!

With filming for season 21 of The Bachelorette coming to a close earlier this summer, hopefully Jenn Tran got her finances in order before beginning her journey. If not, she’s in for a rude awakening when life returns to normal…

Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, where she primarily serves as a reality TV writer, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).