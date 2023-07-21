‘I draw the line here’: ‘Andor’ getting held up by the industry shutdown stretches patience to breaking point

Since the writers’ and actors’ strikes began, AMPTP has been accused of several things, including deliberately prolonging negotiations with the Writers’ Guild of America in the hopes that members will run out of money and lose their homes. Studios may claim differently, but a persistent failure to pay writers and actors fairly speaks volumes.

Now that the newest series to fall prey to the strikes is Andor, fans are understandably upset and pointing fingers at AMPTP. When filming for season 2 of the show began in November 2022, the projected wrap date of August 2023 looked promising. Sadly, the highly anticipated Star Wars series on Disney Plus may be the latest high-profile casualty of the SAG-AFTRA strike, delaying filming and the scheduled premiere date of the second season as a result, prompting subscribers to reach their breaking point.

One even went so far as to declare that the studios can keep anything Marvel away, but Andor is where he draws the line, demanding that the AMPTP pay the writers and actors their due.

this is my breaking point. the studios can keep Marvel stuff away, but Andor????? I draw the line HERE. give them the money they earned, the joke is over, the gag is up, when you take Andor Season 2 away from me, i become a force to be reckoned with! — Ben (@Ben4PF) July 20, 2023

Andor is reportedly still filming at Pinewood Studios without its SAG-AFTRA cast members, and will continue shooting for as long as possible with actors who fall under agreements with Equity, the British acting union, according to Deadline. Nonetheless, it is unclear when the show will be able to finish the shoot with the actors who are currently on strike, as neither the SAG-AFTRA strike nor the WGA strike appears to be ending very soon.

This is my favorite Star Wars show but 100% a sacrifice I’m more than willing to live with so writers and actors can get what they deserve. No film or property is worth the writers or actors being treated unfairly. — Adam Furgang (@AdamFurgang) July 21, 2023

I truly hate the studios and every rich guy doing this. Without writers/actors you are NOTHING — Austin (@AustinPlanet) July 20, 2023

Despite their frustration with the show’s delays, devoted viewers are vocal on Twitter in supporting the actors and writers, who they all believe deserve better pay.