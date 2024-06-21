‘I Have Never Seen Anything Like That’: Sophia Vergara gives her first golden buzzer to a flame on shoes ‘AGT’ act

America’s Got Talent season 19 has provided a platform for many dance groups to showcase their talent. So far, the NBC show has hosted auditions in the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and the selected acts are heading to the live shows. One of the unique dance acts that surprised the audience with their shoes on fire, went straight to the finals.

Sophia Vergara was so impressed by their energetic performance, that she couldn’t help but press the golden buzzer. At first, the Argentinian malambo dance group was nervous to perform on the AGT stage, but their electrifying dance proved they were ready to be America’s favorite act.

Dressed up in black suits, boots, and hats, Legion lighted their shoes on fire and danced with their heart out in the auditorium. They also incorporated drums and sticks into their folk dance. Now that the Argentinian natives have secured their position in the competition, fans are excited to see them in the AGT live shows.

Sophia Vergara was impressed by the Malambo Dance performed by Legion on AGT season 19

Before Legion performed on the AGT stage, Simon Cowell asked them about their dreams and future plans. The dance group’s leader shared that they all had normal jobs and wished to dance for a living.

After Legion members were free from their daily duties, they would practice in their friend’s backyard. Legion said they wanted to open their own studio to become professionals in their field with the $1 million grand prize.

When their performance ended, Leign was given a standing ovation. All four judges were on their feet, cheering for the Argentinian malambo dance group. Sophia got emotional seeing their determination and commitment, she said:

That was spectacular. I thought it was amazing. I have never seen anything like this before and that’s exactly why I’m going to do this.”

Everyone was left speechless when the Modern Family star, Vergara, pressed the Golden Buzzer. Howie told the dance group they had the potential to become the best next thing on AGT. Meanwhile, Simon thought the entire performance was “epic.” Heidi was shocked at the choreography and how in sync each dance number was, she expressed her feelings by saying:

I don’t know anything about the Malambo or this type of dance but I was feeling every bit of it and I loved it. It was incredible, many dancers have danced on this stage but their feet have never been on fire!”

All America’s Got Talent season 19 episodes are available to stream on NBC.

