‘I just knew that I was going to be in good hands’: ‘The Last of Us’ star didn’t even work with Pedro Pascal, but loves him all the same

It’s confirmed that in addition to delivering an outstanding performance as Joel Miller in The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal is also an admired co-star. The confirmation comes none other than Storm Reid, who made a brief appearance in the show as Riley.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reid spoke in detail about her experience of working on the show, also opened up about not working with Pedro Pascal. That is, even though they didn’t share an onscreen appearance, after conversing with the actor off-screen she felt confident that she was going to be “in good hands.”

“I didn’t get to work with Pedro, but to spend the little time that I did get to spend with him and talk about the show and our experiences, I just knew that I was going to be in good hands. And they welcomed me with warm arms. I think that was really impressive, to be able to walk on a set and feel welcomed and feel appreciated. I’m grateful for that.”

Reid’s presence, though brief, was impactful and relevant to the show as it provided the viewers with an insight into Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) emotional past. Throughout the show’s run, we see Ellie as a headstrong, brave figure, but barely get knowledge of her complicated past before meeting Joel.

They were depicted as friends in FEDRA boarding school living a normal teenage life, playing arcade games, and talking about their future goals. This is where the viewers get to know of Riley’s plans to join the Fireflies. Shortly thereafter, they kiss, thus proving that their relationship was more than just friendship.