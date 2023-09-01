‘I kept gravitating to him’: Kassy Castillo talks magnetic relationship with Leonardo ‘Leo’ Dionicio, despite rocky journey in the ‘Love Island: USA’ villa

What led her to the decision to take her two-timing boyfriend back?

Ladies and gentlemen, Kassy Castillo and Leonardo “Leo” Dionicio have officially crossed the Love Island: USA finish line!

If you watched season 5 of Love Island: USA from start to finish, you may remember Kassy and Leo’s less-than-ideal journey to find love. With Leo going from Kassy to Anna Kurdys and back to Kassy, then from Kassy to Johnnie Garcia and back to Kassy, the couple experienced quite a few ups and downs during their time in the villa.

Nonetheless, the duo sifted through the rubble, emerging as one of the strongest couples that the season had to offer. The duo even came in second place (after the adorable Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli, of course) — how wild is that?

Based on their respective Instagram profiles, it looks like Kassy and Leo are still going strong as a couple, despite their rocky past. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kassy dished all about everything surrounding their relationship, including some of their not-so glamorous moments.

One of the most notable bumps in their relationship was when Leo slept with Johnnie (not in The Hideaway, but in the bedroom with all of the other islanders) during the infamous Casa Amor week. Naturally, when Kassy found out, she had some not-so kind things to say to Leo — yikes!

In the interview, Kassy dished about the choice words she shared when she returned from Casa Amor, shaming Leo for hooking up with Johnnie:

“I had so many things I wanted to say in my head. I’m not very good at expressing my feelings, so I remember using lip liner to write down little notes of what I wanted to say to Leo, because I was worried about me bringing somebody into the villa. In my head, I thought he was going to be alone. That’s the scenario I was preparing myself for. When I walked in, whatever was in my head disappeared and it was anger, disappointment, and sadness all balled up in one.”

She then proceeded to share how the return from Casa Amor was when she really saw a change in both herself, as well as her relationship with Leo:

“There was a huge shift. I learned so much from the beginning of the season to Casa. In the beginning, I was just not really worried about anybody’s opinions, but later on I had the support of the girls. I also decided to not repeat my same patterns from relationships in the outside world. After Casa, I’d had enough and I had self respect, which was the key.”

Despite the hurt that she may have felt in that moment, love prevailed between Kassy and Leo as the rest of Love Island: USA proceeded.

In one of the most iconic re-coupling ceremonies of the season, Kassy was torn between coupling up with Leo (despite what they had been through), or coupling up with Johnnie in what would be her first homosexual relationship. In the end, Kassy ultimately decided to return to Leo:

“I chose Leo because I thought about who I’d be really sad about if they left the villa that night. I would have been more sad about Leo leaving because I truly loved the guy in that moment. I liked the version of myself I was with Leo. I was my best self. I chose someone who I truly care about and that I can see a future with. It was different with Johnnie and Leo, but I kept gravitating to him. I kept hanging out with my best friend. “

It looks like Kassy made the right decision, because the two lovebirds appear to be as happy as can be!

Earlier this week, Kassy and Leo took a trip to both Disneyland and Universal Studios, experiencing life in the real world as a normal couple. Kassy shared her love for her newfound boyfriend in a recent Instagram post that showcased their adventures beyond the villa:

“Had to visit Cali with my 4liferrr 🤍 Thank you guys for all the love and support! I can’t express how much it means to me, I love y’all! 🥰 @leonardo_dionicio and I can’t wait to share our journey with you guys :)) #kaleo“

Naturally, their fellow islanders showed their support for the happy couple, flooding the comment section with their kind words:

Hannah Wright: “Miss you both already!! 🤍” Emily Chavez: “MY FAVS 🩷🩷🩷” Kenzo Nudo: “damnnn y’all look cute af 😮‍💨🤌🏼” Harrison Luna: “These shots are amazing! Happy for you both 😘”

While it looks like smooth sailing for Kassy and Leo right now, we will be keeping up with the duo on social media to see if anything changes from here — fingers crossed that they will be together forever!

You can binge-watch all of season 5 of Love Island: USA on Peacock to watch Kassy and Leo’s whirlwind of a journey from the very beginning.