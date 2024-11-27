‘I never regretted the decision for a second’: ‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams reveals why he really left the series

For several years, Patrick J. Adams captivated audiences as Mike Ross, the quick-witted lawyer with a photographic memory, in the legal drama Suits. The show aired for nine seasons and ended in 2019, but Adams left in season 7.

Fans were left wondering why Adams chose to depart and, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor claimed it was to spend more quality time with his loved ones. He had been playing the role of Mike Ross since the show began in 2011, which took away from quality time with his family. Adams told the outlet that he started thinking about leaving the show as early as halfway through season 6, and he made his final decision before contract negotiations started for season 8. Moreover, Adams felt his character’s story had been told at that point.

Recently, Adams sat down for a chat with Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson on his podcast Dinner’s on Me where he revealed more details about his departure from Suits, and it goes beyond the reasons that were stated before. The actor opened up about struggling with mental health during his time on the show, describing the strain it placed on him.

“I wasn’t taking good care of my mental health, and I was drinking too much come the end of the seventh season. I was in a zone of living a pretty unexamined life. Was pretty miserable… was, I would say, pretty depressed.”

At that time, Adams’ coping mechanism was alcohol, which he used to numb his feelings. His struggles also strained his relationship with his wife, actress Troian Bellisario, whom he married in 2016.

He’s in a better place and living a sober life

Adams is now sober and in a much better place since his departure from the show. He and Bellisario welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aurora, in Oct. 2018, and one of the main reasons he chose to stop drinking was realizing he wasn’t a very present father. “That for me was a breaking point when I was like, ‘I think I should stop drinking probably ‘cause I don’t want to be that dad,’” he said. Admittedly, Adams said he initially missed drinking but now thinks it’s the best decision he’s made to improve himself.

Sobriety allowed the actor to focus on other areas of his life, including his physical and mental health, his marriage, and his friendships — something he admitted wouldn’t have been possible with alcohol in the picture. As for leaving Suits, Adams said it was the right decision.

“The only reason to stay was… money. I didn’t know what else to offer… but I never regretted the decision for a second. It was the right thing for my marriage… it was time.”

Adams returned to Suits for a few episodes in the show’s final season. Coming back was an easy decision to make for the actor, as he wanted to celebrate the show’s success, as well as be with everyone he worked with when the series wrapped up, which he described as “a huge gift.” Adams and Bellisario welcomed their second daughter, Elliot, in 2021. Since his departure from Suits, he has taken on a few roles in films and shows while also channeling his creativity into photography.

