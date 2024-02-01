‘I really don’t want to do that’: Janelle Pierzina announces reality TV retirement after being ousted on ‘The Traitors’

"I don't really even know if I'm going to do any more TV after this."

Anyone who is an avid Big Brother fan — or a fan of competition shows like The Amazing Race, The Traitors, Snake in the Grass, and beyond — knows Janelle Pierzina, arguably one of the most iconic reality television personalities of the 21st century.

Her most recent endeavor was competing on season 2 of The Traitors US, “a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game” which brings fan favorite reality television personalities together for “the ultimate murder mystery game.” With a quarter of a million dollars on the line, the stakes were at an all-time high, however, Janelle’s journey was cut short.

Janelle was banished early on in the competition, dishing about her untimely exit in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly. In said interview, she shared something that shattered the hearts of reality television lovers from coast to coast, announcing her retirement once and for all (with just one exception).

Entertainment Weekly reporter Dalton Ross asked her if she would ever do Big Brother Reindeer Games — a spinoff of the beloved competition series that her best friend Brittany Haynes competed on – and Janelle responded by saying, “I don’t really even know if I’m going to do any more TV after this,” before delving into the details.

“I didn’t think I would even do anything after my last [Big Brother] All-Stars. I guess I’m just very pessimistic about what comes my way, or if I’m busy with my career or whatever. I don’t know that I have the time to do a lot of TV. I don’t know that I would do Reindeer Games. I feel like if they put me in there with people that were my age, potentially, but I didn’t really love the last All-Stars I did where there was people that had been on Big Brother for a day or two or whatever and showed up on an All-Stars cast.”

To follow this bold statement, Janelle also admitted that she “doesn’t want to play Big Brother anymore,” despite being grateful for the competition show and what it has given her thus far.

“I don’t want to sit in a house and talk and talk and talk to people all day long. I just had my 44th birthday, so I’m kind of over that,” she shared with a giggle.

While it sounds like the iconic reality television personality is retiring once and for all, she admitted that there is one show she might be interested in to close out her career: Buddy Games:

“My favorite show that I ever did was Snake in the Grass, and what I liked about that was that it was just a three-day shoot and I got to win some money and I got to play with Rachel [Reilly] and I like a quick little thing. Buddy Games would be good for me. I would do Buddy Games.“

Will Janelle Pierzina return to our television screens for the next season of Buddy Games, or has she hung up her reality television shoes once and for all? We will just have to wait and see…

Until then, fans can relive her Big Brother journey by streaming all 25 seasons of the beloved competition series via Paramount Plus now.