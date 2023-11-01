‘I think he makes good TV’: Superfans pinpoint one ‘Survivor 45’ contestant as the ‘perfect casting’

He is as kooky as can be!

Since its inaugural season in 2001, we have seen the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to Survivor castaways.

Despite lacking some age diversity, the Survivor 45 cast is one of the best ones that viewers have seen in years! With hunks like Austin Li Coon and Kaleb Gebrewold, dorks like Emily Flippen and Drew Basile, mother/father figures like Julie Alley and Bruce Perreault, and more, this season seriously has it all.

With castaways that cover all of the bases, there is one individual that is simply one-of-a-kind…

With a personality that is truly unmatched – as well as a tear-jerking upbringing that is sure to tug on your heartstrings – find out why Sifu Alsup is the best contestant to stem from Survivor 45.

The conversation surrounding what great television he makes began via Reddit – “We have so many game bots, it’s nice to have a chaotic player who’s not amazing at the game and is somewhat confrontational. The whole Sean vote aftermath was great camp content. Same with the fake idol play. We need more people like Sifu to be casted. Now I am not rooting for him nor do I particularly like him or want him to win, but I think he makes good TV.”

The “Sean vote aftermath” references Sifu’s behavior after receiving a mysterious vote at tribal council during episode four.

Even though Sean Edwards begged his Reba tribemates to vote him out, Sifu began episode five on the bottom of his tribe, not knowing who targeted him that fateful night – J. Maya, Dee Valladares, or Julie Alley. In a confrontational-yet-calm way, he asked his Reba tribemates repeatedly, “Who voted Sifu?” waiting for someone to fess up.

Naturally, the “Who voted Sifu?” line was an absolute riot, due to the fact that he spoke in the third person over and over again.

“’Who voted for Sifu?’ is the funniest line in years! 10/10 casting.” “The quote was ‘Who voted Sifu?’ which is even funnier.” “‘Who voted Sifu?’ has randomly popped into my head at least once a day since he said it.” “He’s referring to himself in the third person, but it’s also kind of a childish way of asking ‘Who voted for me?’ It’s his general confusion and speaking like a child that got me.”

Knowing that he was on the bottom after tribal council – being unable to determine who casted the mysterious vote for him, despite asking numerous times – Sifu’s “fake idol play” came to fruition.

The Illinois native made a fake hidden immunity idol and told everyone about it, all in an attempt to avoid receiving votes at the tribal councils to follow. His chaotic nature is giving us major Tony Vlachos and Rick Devens flashbacks!

Aside from Vlachos and Devens, the 30 year-old has been compared to various other Survivor castaways via Reddit, such as the one and only Benjamin “Coach” Wade.

“At first, I think I questioned his authenticity. Was he really a zany, Coach-type character? Or was he just trying really hard to be on TV? As the episodes progress, it seems like Sifu really is Sifu, much to Reba’s annoyance. I have optimism that he can be an interesting and entertaining character. I say this as someone who found Coach to be a fascinating character.” “Coach was a character who, when I first saw Tocantins, I found super annoying and did not like at all. However, once I knew he didn’t win, he became so much more entertaining, as the side show. Now he’s one of my favorite parts of his seasons, due to the comedic relief he provides. I think Sifu is in the same category. The further he makes it, the more I’ll think ‘Please don’t let this crazy person win,’ but once he gets voted out, I’ll be able to look back and enjoy the awkward humor he brought.”

Will the kookiness of Sifu Alsup coast him all the way to the final tribal council, or will it cause him to be an early boot post-merge? Only time will tell…

Will the kookiness of Sifu Alsup coast him all the way to the final tribal council, or will it cause him to be an early boot post-merge? Only time will tell…