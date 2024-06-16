‘I think it was tough for Jess’: Harry Jowsey reflects on why he really broke down in tears on ‘Perfect Match’

Perfect Match season 2 features the Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey who has a history of breaking hearts on reality television. Entering the villa, Jowsey’s costars were quick to judge his intentions and behavior due to his alleged ‘f*** boy’ reputation. Meanwhile, Harry was ready to turn a new leaf and clarified that he intended to settle down.

In one of his confessional interviews, the Netflix reality universe celebrity opened up about how he went to therapy to feel the “best version” of himself. Now that Harry has joined a new dating show, he plans to date only to marry while looking for a long-term relationship.

However, his motive was questioned when he broke up with Elys Hutchinson to pursue a romantic connection with Love is Blind season 6 star Jessica Vestal. Cast members Xanthi and Dominique believed Harry couldn’t be trusted and that the women in the villa had to be wary of him. Elys was hurt by his actions but decided to move on with the new resident Justin Assada.

Additionally, Perfect Match costars warned Jess that her partner wasn’t as loyal as she thought he was. She didn’t pay much attention to what other contestants said and decided to give Harry a fair chance. But when Jowsey’s best friend Dom Gabriel made a judgy statement about him not having genuine feelings, Jess began second-guessing her relationship. Upset by Dom’s comment, Harry broke down into tears.

Jessica Vestal comforted Harry Jowsey when he started crying on the show

During a serious conversation, Jessica told Harry that it was getting difficult for her to “shrug off” the comments made by other villa residents. Jess mentioned that she was also a human and it wasn’t easy for her to ignore those backhanded statements. When Jowsey’s best friend Dom implied he wasn’t on Perfect Match for the right reasons, Jess told the cameras that she needed answers to why Dom said that:

“Everyone has questioned Harry’s intentions but hearing Harry’s best friend make a comment like that, I’m like, no… that needs further discussion.”

Harry felt hurt by Dom’s comments but didn’t blame him for the problems in his relationship. For Jowsey the “nature of the game” led to Dom saying something he didn’t mean to, especially because The Mole star was already frustrated after getting rejected by Alara. In an interview with People, Jowsey explained how other cast members were trying to break him and Jess apart for their own benefit.

“I think it was tough for Jess to be able to hear everything from these girls who are trying to tear us apart. But then most importantly, Dom, who I’m really close with… for him to say that, it’s a little bit tough, but I guess it’s just the nature of the game.”

He also opened up about how people view him negatively especially due to his online persona, false rumors, and appearance on the Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle. As per Jowsey, no one was ready to know him based on his personality but rather on what they heard about him from someone else, he said:

I think I was constantly fighting as soon as I got in the house. People can just take me for me instead of the version of me that they saw on Too Hot to Handle or what they see online or what they’ve seen from what someone else has said about me.”

On Perfect Match season 2 episode 5, Harry Jowsey broke down crying at how others were allegedly trying to sabotage his relationship and refused to view him from a non-judgmental lens. Harry stated he wished Jess wouldn’t question his intentions and loyalty as the former got emotional. She apologized for judging her partner for his previous “poor choices” and past mistakes.

The two came to a mutual understanding and decided not to let outside factors affect their relationship. However, this didn’t last long as Melinda crashed the boy’s night claiming Harry kissed her. Jowsey on the other hand, denied the allegation but admitted to his flirty behavior with other single girls.

With Jess visibly conflicted about whom to believe, it now rests on the upcoming Perfect Match season 2 finale episode to reveal whether the two love birds would break up or continue residing in the villa as a matched couple. The winning couple will also be disclosed in the final episode set to air exclusively on Netflix on June 21, 2024.

