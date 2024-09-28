‘I think it’s time we open an investigation’: ‘Survivor 47’ already ups the stakes, sparks fears of a ‘murderer’ on the loose with season’s most risky castaway

With two episodes in the books, we’re starting to get to know the crop of new castaways competing in Survivor 47. And no player has sparked more concerning conspiracy theories than Andy Rueda.

Warning: This article contains some spoilers for season 47 thus far.

Through the reality competition show’s nearly 25-year-long run, countless players have made names for themselves with iconic moments and their legendary status gameplay. And, well, some have entered Survivor’s history books for their unorthodox and eccentric personalities. Enter Andy.

The long-haired AI research assistant repping the yellow buff had a visceral meltdown in the first episode after feeling isolated by his fellow Gata tribemates. From collapsing during the challenge to publicly calling out his closest ally, it seemed Andy’s campaign for the million-dollar check would end on day 3. But, he was spared by his tribe.

In episode 2, which aired on Sept. 25, it seemed like Andy had pulled himself together. Regardless, not only Gata but also many of the fans watching had already labeled him a loose cannon and a liability. And with his emotional and mental stability in question, it was no surprise when viewers chimed in about his knife-wielding skills.

Gata, Lavo, and Tuku competed in a classic-style Survivor obstacle course and puzzle to secure immunity. During the challenge, one tribe member had to cut open a bag of rice to retrieve a ball. Andy was chosen by his group — you can guess what happened next. He repeatedly stabbed the bag with passionate precision, bone-chilling force, and spine-tingling efficiency. “That did not look like his first time,” @jazyjj939 wrote on X.

“I think it’s time we open an investigation for Andy being a murderer,” @Thundetaker256 wrote, sharing the scene on X. Relive the moment below via the embedded post:

“Have we ever seen an entire tribe get murdered in their sleep on Survivor?” They also commented. Thundetaker’s post sparked a lot of replies with many poking fun at the newly minted reality TV star.

Andy using that bag of rice for therapy & growth.

“I watched that like, why did he do that?” Another X user, @itskikibooboo, chimed in. “That’s not a normal way to cut a bag open.”

Jokes (or maybe not?) aside, Andy’s actually in a much better position than he was at the end of episode 1. He gained the trust of idol-wielding Sam Phalen, who sees value in keeping Andy around and targeting one of the women in the tribe. The opening few days were a rough go for Andy, who admitted during the casting process to host Jeff Probst that his priority was to build his self-confidence.

It appears he’s trending in the right direction. But, with the game still in its infancy, Andy’s up-and-down journey may be far from over.

