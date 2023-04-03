Ian Bohen gushes over ‘Yellowstone’ co-star and ‘number one lady in country’ Lainey Wilson

Yellowstone stars took the red carpet this evening to celebrate all things country music at the CMT Music Awards, looking as stunning as they are talented while they talked about everything from the future of the series, to fan-favorite romances, and an upcoming addition to the Yellowverse.

Ian Bohen, Lainey Wilson, and Jen Landon were in attendance at the big show on Sunday evening to give a shout-out to their hit Paramount series, and for Bohen and Landon to introduce Wilson to the stage to perform her hit song “Heart Like A Truck.” Speaking of Wilson’s country tune, Bohen said it’s the first song she told him to listen to when they met on the set of Yellowstone. He then proceeded to talk about her with hearts in his eyes, and honestly — we can relate.

“I just met her just about 12 months ago on set, and I wasn’t familiar with her music at all at the time, and when I saw her at the end of our first day of work, I said, ‘Hey, what should I listen to?’

Wilson’s reply is very on brand for who she is as a person and a character, and as she told Bohen the title of the song, she looked over her shoulder at him, throwing the cowboy a wink.

“She said ‘Heart Like A Truck,’ and then walked away.”

Bohen says the moment took him back, and he immediately went to listen to the tune, which has been on repeat for almost a year now. He continued by saying that it’s been a joy to watch her from then to now — as she becomes the number one lady in country, as far as he’s concerned.

Landon also sang Wilson’s praises on the red carpet, saying that she knew she’d be a star immediately as she has the same star power as some of the greats like Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire; saying Wilson is the “real deal,” and one of the nicest people on Earth.

Of course, Wilson also got to talk to the press on the red carpet, and fans are crossing their fingers that her hopes for the future of Yellowstone will come true. While she has yet to receive a call about returning to Yellowstone, she’s not writing it out of the equation, as she shared with Entertainment Tonight.

“I have a really good feeling that if they do finish things in a way that, you know, they’re planning, I will be back in it. We’ll see, they haven’t taken me to the train station yet.”

Speaking of the future of Yellowstone, Bohen is the latest to talk about Matthew McConaughey’s joining the Yellowverse in a spinoff, and while he has yet to meet the iconic actor, it’s something he hopes will happen in the future.

“I’ve never met him, but he seems like a really great guy,” Bohen said of McConaughey, and he also shared that the cast should be getting back to work on the series soon, thanking fans for their patience in the meantime. With a series as powerful as Yellowstone, there are big opinions and emotions involved, and the cast and crew are truly aware of how special the series is.