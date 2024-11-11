‘I’m going to save this clip to help me go to sleep tonight’: The first clip for ‘Dune: Prophecy’ bodes a bad omen

Get wiggling with the sandworms because Dune: Prophecy rolls back the years to explore the history of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood. However, the first clip from the upcoming HBO series isn’t convincing die-hard fans of the movies.

Set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides and everyone who called him Lisan al Gaib, Dune: Prophecy is a prequel following two Harkonnen sisters – Emily Watson’s Valya and Olivia Williams’ Tula – who join the fabled sisterhood and try to sway their influence over the Imperium. At the same time, the show shines a light on House Harkonnen and why it’s both feared and despised.

Denis Villeneuve’s two Dune films received near-universal critical acclaim, a bucket load of awards, and left no money at the box office table. The expectations for the conclusion of the trilogy, Dune Messiah, remain at an all-time high and fans have this prequel series to keep them entertained until Villeneuve rides in with another visual spectacle. Considering the importance of the Bene Gesserit to the overall storyline, this should be an automatic home run for Dune fans and a way to discover more about the mythology.

In addition, the trailer looks fantastic, as the showrunners borrow elements from Villeneuve’s palette for the aesthetics of this series. However, a recently released clip left a lot to be desired, leaving many fans uninspired and unenthusiastic.

The two-and-a-half-minute snippet sees Vayla and Tula deep in discussion, and X users couldn’t help but weigh in on what they saw. One commentator mentioned how the lack of Villeneuve was all too evident here. Another mentioned how concerned they were that Dune: Prophecy is set to be released soon, but there appears to be no excitement around it. Perhaps the most scathing comment was: “I’m going to save this clip to help me go to sleep tonight. I’ve never been so bored watching something.”

It wasn’t all negativity, though, as others mentioned “intelligent sci-fi” isn’t everyone’s cup of tea with some saying they couldn’t wait to dive into more Dune. Maybe if a sandworm had been included in this clip, it would have had everyone bouncing for more?

What’s evident from what the cast has revealed is that Dune: Prophecy focuses more on the political side of this world than the desert action displayed in the movies. Speaking to Collider, Watson said:

“I was reading the story, and the scripts are a really, really tasty, delicious, complicated mess of a dish to get your teeth into because the Harkonnens are a very, very messed up family, right from the off. Valya and Tula Harkonnen have had a very traumatic childhood, all of which comes out as the story proceeds, and yet they have set themselves on this path to try and control the destiny of humankind. It feels as if they’re enabling themselves. There are no lengths to which they won’t go to do that.”

The political intrigue should appeal to those who love the power and struggle of Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon. It remains to be seen if Dune: Prophecy strikes a chord with those who worship at the feet of Villeneuve, though.

