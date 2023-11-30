‘I’m mad at the situation’: How does Bruce Perreault feel about the controversial comments from Katurah Topps on ‘Survivor 45?’

Are the arch nemeses on good terms with one another after filming 'Survivor 45?'

After the untimely exits of both Kellie Nalbandian and Kendra McQuarrie, another original Belo member bit the dust last night (November 29), leaving Katurah Topps and Jake O’Kane to fend for themselves.

During the most recent episode of Survivor 45, the one and only Bruce Perreault was finally ousted from the beloved competition series, despite winning back-to-back Immunity Challenges after the merge. To make the situation even worse for the 47-year-old, he was coerced into not playing his Hidden Immunity Idol, resulting in him being voted out with said Hidden Immunity Idol in his pocket — poor guy!

Nonetheless, Bruce played an extremely strong physical game throughout Survivor 45, however, his weak social and strategic game is what ultimately led to his demise, failing to make any strong allies (despite feeling as though he had a great connection with Kellie), as well as feuding with Katurah Topps all season long.

In confessional after confessional, Katurah would dish about how much she could not stand Bruce — it became her number one personality trait on the hit competition show!

Because of this, Survivor superfans have dozens of questions for Bruce, which he answered in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Was the relationship between Katurah and Bruce really that bad, or was it exaggerated? Are Katurah and Bruce on good terms after filming Survivor 45? How does Bruce feel about the controversial comments from Katurah Topps while watching Survivor 45?

It's not #Survivor45 without our weekly dose of Katurah hating Bruce segment. My favorite time of the week. 😂#Survivor pic.twitter.com/jzdmtpPUyv — Jordan #TheKillerSweep (@jordanjwoodson) October 26, 2023

When asked what it was like seeing Katurah’s confessionals as Survivor 45 has been airing weekly on CBS, Bruce spilled all of the tea to Dalton Ross at Entertainment Weekly.

“The first two weeks or so, I was like, ‘Oh, yep, I annoyed Katurah,’ and then all of a sudden, it was week three, week four, week five, and I’m just like… I’m not even mad at her at this point in time. I’m just mad at the scenario. I’m mad at the situation, and it’s like, ‘Man, I want my game to be represented in a different way, and I want Katurah’s game to be represented in a different way. For us to be able to sit there and be tied together — Katurah hates Bruce. Bruce has no idea. Bruce is a dumbass that then gets voted out — That’s not the arc that I saw it going, because I feel that both of us contributed a lot more to the game.”

In the same interview, when asked about something that happened while filming Survivor 45 that he wishes would have made it onto our television screens, Bruce brought up his rocky relationship with Katurah for the second time, admitting that he is upset that none of their good conversations made it onto the show.

“We talked about things, her edit showed what it showed, and I’ve actually had conversations with Katurah since, and she and I are working to an awesome place, but I just I wish that they would’ve showed a little bit more of us conversing in camp… It wasn’t always knives out for Bruce from Katurah. There was more to it than that.”

While the antics of Bruce Perreault are already greatly missed on our television screens, to see how the rest of Survivor 45 unfolds, catch 90-minute episodes of the beloved competition series every Wednesday at 8pm ET/PT on CBS.