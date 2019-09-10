In the words of the great Pat Benatar; CW, you’re a heartbreaker.

Starting this fall, fans of Supernatural and Arrow will have to say goodbye to their favorite shows. Fortunately for us, we do still have one year left with them and the first four images of the final season of the green archer’s series have just been released.

Two of the stills show Oliver Queen in civilian clothing, while the other two have him in his Green Arrow costume, ready to do, well, whatever he damn well pleases.

It’s been seven years since Stephen Amell’s Ollie was shipwrecked on that island. He was rescued though and rose from the ashes to clean up Star City. Now, eight seasons later, a new direction for the show is being teased, as the hero will face…actually, here, just read the official synopsis from The CW:

After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea. He returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs done by his family and fighting injustice. As the Green Arrow, Oliver successfully saved his city with the help of his team including former soldier John Diggle (David Ramsey), computer-science expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), former protégé Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), street-savvy Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), metahuman Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum) and Earth-2 Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy). In the wake of discovering what his future holds, Oliver will find himself pit against his most challenging battle yet, one that will leave the multiverse hanging in the balance. In Arrow’s final season, Oliver Queen is forced to confront the reality of what it means to be a hero.

First Photos From Arrow Season 8 Tease Ollie's Final Adventure 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We already know that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is coming and it’s looking to be huge. It’ll span five episodes in total, going from December 8th to January 14th. That’ll be a pretty good chunk of the season, seeing how it’ll only be 10 outings long, and it’s sure to have a major impact on what goes down.

The seventh season finale left us with plenty of questions as well that we’ll hopefully get answers to this fall. And even though we saw a tombstone for Oliver with the year 2019 etched in it, we all know that sometimes doesn’t mean squat. Especially when there’s a multiverse and an all-powerful Monitor involved.

As such, let’s not count the Green Arrow out just yet. Sure, he may meet his maker at some point during the new run, but there’s nothing to say he won’t eventually return.