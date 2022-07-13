Iman Vellani freaked out just like the rest of us over ‘Ms. Marvel’ bombshell

Warning: Major spoilers for Ms. Marvel to follow.

We’ve finally reached the end of Ms. Marvel, wrapping up one of Marvel Studios’ most critically acclaimed shows to date, all tied together from a rousing performance by Hollywood first-timer Iman Vellani, who portrays the titular heroine.

But nothing could have prepared us for the game-changing reveal that we were treated to in the closing moments of the finale when the Caltech-bound Bruno uttered a single word that left viewers frothing at the mouth for about ten different reasons; “mutation.”

It was a moment that scrambled the internet irreparably, finally granting fans the first official mention of mutants in the MCU while simultaneously erasing an enormous part of Inhumans presence, as Kamala Khan is an Inhuman as far as comic lore goes. It was a divisive decision, with celebrators focusing on the former and detractors focusing on the latter, respectively.

But the star of the show falls firmly into the former group. In an interview with Marvel.com, Iman Vellani recounted her reaction when she was told that she was officially the MCU’s first mutant, and it was nothing short of a euphoric frenzy.

“They sent me, and only me, the draft [of the final episode], and I immediately freaked out. I emailed Kevin Feige in all caps. I was like, are you doing this like for real? Are you sure? I’m so honored! I was like yelling at him through an email. I was freaking out. This is the biggest deal in the world, and the fact that it’s happening in our show is crazy. People are going to lose their minds. They’re going to lose everything. I did. It’s truly a really big deal.”

It’s a reveal that spelled quite a bit for the MCU’s future, and as we await the appearance of the X-Men, we simultaneously cross our fingers that Black Bolt wasn’t the last we saw of the Inhumans.

Ms. Marvel is currently available to stream in full on Disney Plus.