Indiana Jones-Style Walking Dead Spinoff Reportedly In The Works

The Walking Dead is set to end after its eleventh season next year, but AMC is in the midst of ensuring the franchise can survive long past the conclusion of its parent series. Various spinoffs of all kinds of mediums, forms and styles are in development, with producers likely busy considering every possible angle from which to approach the TWD brand. Here’s one angle that’s pretty out of left-field, though. Who’s ready for an Indiana Jones-style Walking Dead spinoff?

That’s what is apparently in the works, according to insider Daniel Richtman. The tipster has shared on his Patreon page that he’s heard word that AMC is developing a TWD project which could be compared to the iconic movie series starring Harrison Ford. We don’t yet know what form this spinoff could take – whether it’s a TV series, miniseries or movie – or even how it would be like Indy in the first place. However, Richtman does say that the focus of it would be on action/adventure.

AMC Debuts New Poster And Photos For The Walking Dead Season 10C 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Given the Indy comparison, we can speculate that this spinoff could star a character who gets up to similar archaeological and tomb-raiding antics as Ford’s hero. That could be an interesting set-up for a post-apocalyptic world, where there would be a lot of places that are now as dangerous as one of Indy’s cursed temples thanks to the presence of zombies. The emphasis on adventure is also exciting for a franchise that has generally been more character-driven and slower-paced.

The spinoffs that have been officially announced to be on the way so far are Andrew Lincoln’s movie trilogy about what happened next to Rick Grimes, a Carol and Daryl show for Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride following season 11 and anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, which could even expand the franchise into animated or musical territory. While wait for any of these to get here, The Walking Dead continues airing new episodes Sundays on AMC.