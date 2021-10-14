Insidious Star Lin Shaye Will Be An Action Hero In New TV Series

Lin Shaye has spent over half a century in the acting business, and whether by accident or design, she’s right up there with Jamie Lee Curtis when it comes to naming cinema’s greatest-ever scream queens.

Appearances in Alone in the Dark, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Critters, Ouija: Origin of Evil, the most recent Grudge reboot and the Insidious franchise have cemented her legendary status among fans of the genre, but she’s about to dive into uncharted territory at 77 years old by becoming an action hero.

As per Deadline, the actress will star and produce a new six-episode action thriller miniseries named Ellen, which is being directed by Afflicted duo Clif Prowse and Derek Lee. Shaye will play the title character, who fights back and gives a land developer a lot more than he bargained for when he tries to intimidate the 80-year-old widow into selling up and moving out of her Montana ranch.

Lin Shaye as an action hero? Consider us sold. There are clearly high hopes for Ellen given that an accompanying podcast has also been announced, which makes sense when people are obviously going to be dying to talk about the veteran star kicking all sorts of ass.