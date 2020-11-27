The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Ahsoka Tano’s Debut On The Mandalorian
Ahsoka lives… in live-action!
We all knew it was coming, but today’s episode of The Mandalorian season 2 finally saw the debut of Rosario Dawson as fan favorite Ahsoka Tano, with the Togrutan former Padawan making her first appearance outside of the animated corner of the Star Wars universe. Folks have been waiting for this since they heard Dawson was set to appear earlier this year and thankfully, the outing didn’t disappoint.
“Chapter 13: The Jedi” sees Din Djarin travel to the subjugated city of Calodan on the dead forest planet of Corvus. Following up on a lead given to him by Bo-Katan Kryze, there he finds Ahsoka, who’s living in the woods in an attempt to bring down the tyrannical Magistrate. She aids Mando in training up Baby Yoda, as well as helping him understand more about his young charge, before the pair team up to take down the Magistrate and liberate Calodan.
It’s already going down as one of the best Mandalorian episodes to date, if not the best, with the Star Wars fandom completely losing it over seeing Ahsoka in the flesh. And here’s just a flavor of the kind of reactions going around…
It finally happened!
“SHE IS BEAUTY!”
Spoilers For Chapter 13 #TheMandalorian
This scene took us back…
#AhsokaTano #Mandalorian
Clone Wars fans, it’s party time!
Speaking of which, who else noticed the Morai’s hidden cameo?
#TheMandalorian / mando spoilers / Ahsoka
“AFTER ALL THESE YEARS!!”
The moment we all lost our minds.
cw // mando spoilers , live action ahsoka , la ahsoka , mando ahsoka
WHAT AN EPISODE.
While many fans were apprehensive about someone other than voice actress Ashley Eckstein embodying the character, Dawson did a great job here, bringing Ahsoka’s warmth and kind heart to life as well as imbuing her with an older, more jaded quality. Remember, this is the hero in the midst of her quest to track down Ezra Bridger after Star Wars Rebels, so we’ve definitely got more of her to come.
Tell us, though, what did you think of Ahsoka’s debut in The Mandalorian? Have your say in the comments section below.
