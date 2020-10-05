The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Jim Carrey As Joe Biden On SNL

This year’s showdown between the highly contentious incumbent Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden has already been filled to the brim with concerns about election integrity, the future of women’s rights and the handling of COVID-19. Republicans voting for Trump view their vote as one for the protection of their conservative ideals, while Democrats voting for Joe Biden feel that the very stability of the country’s democracy and safety hangs in the balance.

Regardless of which side of the fence you find yourself, though, there’s no denying that the recent presidential debate was a disastrous event. Trump continuously and aggressively interrupted both his opponent and the moderator, Chris Wallace, while Biden became clearly frustrated with the chaos and struggled to get his points across at times. It was a disappointing event for undecided voters, and it’s been a source of mockery ever since.

Of course, if there’s mockery to be had, you can guarantee that Saturday Night Live is going to find a way to be a part of it. SNL returned over the weekend with its 46th season premiere, and its cold open was one for the history books – most notably because of the addition of worldwide comedy phenomenon Jim Carrey as Joe Biden.

We’d had a brief look at the actor in costume at the very beginning of the month, but Saturday was the first time we got to witness his performance. As expected, it went over quite well, and fans have taken to the internet to express their excitement about Carrey’s parody.

Jim Carrey Crushed His Impression Of Joe Biden On SNL Over The Weekend https://t.co/lfwUKIObNA — Joey (@joeyehly) October 5, 2020

Jim Carrey's facial control is outstanding, he's so amazing I can't even — 🎃bears, beets, battlestar galatica ⚢ ♀️♌ (@siriricavoadora) October 4, 2020

I hope Joe Biden wins so we get at least 4 years of Jim Carrey on SNL. #SNLPremiere — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 4, 2020

SNL! Opening AWESOME! Science & KARMA! Alex Baldwin & Jim Carrey! Yes!❤️❤️👍👍 — Eve Lueck (@EveLueck) October 4, 2020

This made me love Jim Carrey all over again. — MariaCeleste Colberg (@mccolberg) October 5, 2020

This is so FUNNY! Love you Jim. Welcome back to SNL! — Rebeca Gutierrez Hunnam (@gutierrez4541) October 5, 2020

LOVE THIS❤️😊 ~ This isn’t the funniest segment but here’s a taster of the brilliant @JimCarrey as @JoeBiden and the always superb @AlecBaldwin as @realDonaldTrump on @nbcsnl Try and catch the whole sketch it’s very funny!😂 #WearAMask #StaySafe folks 🙏🏽 https://t.co/cMZi4qqqkG — Colin McFarlane (@colinmcfarlane) October 5, 2020

Love you so much. You were great as Joe Biden!!! — karla harris (@karlaharris15) October 5, 2020

You were brilliant @JimCarrey. Love @joebiden and you portrayal of him. @AlecBaldwin so good to have you back making crazy town bearable — Barb Halpin (@bocobarb) October 5, 2020

Omg!! You were so funny last night!!! Love you 😘 — Maria Reyes (@Mariterey) October 5, 2020

Also included in the opening skit was Maya Rudolph as Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris and the return of Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump. And needless to say, there’s likely to be more of Jim Carrey and his co-stars’ hilarious appearances in the near future as we get closer and closer to election day.