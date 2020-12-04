The Internet Is Losing It Over The Mandalorian Chapter 14

The latest episode of The Mandalorian arrived today, and somehow it’s managed to send Star Wars fans into almost as much of a frenzy as last week’s instalment. Chapter 13 saw both the debut of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano and the reveal of Baby Yoda’s real name. Chapter 14, meanwhile, ominously subtitled “The Tragedy,” features another of this season’s most anticipated guest stars in Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, and also brings back Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand.

Morrison had a silent cameo in the season 2 opener, which promised that Fett would return in due time to reclaim his armor. Sure enough, this episode sees him corner Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) on Thyron, demanding it back. Fett and Shand make a deal with Mando, though, to protect The Child in exchange for the armor and the result is an epic action sequence where Fett gets to prove that he’s the badass fans have always said he was.

Despite being a mere 35 minutes long – 29 once you remove the end credits – Chapter 14 manages to pack a lot into its slim runtime, and viewers loved it.

Me, an intellectual: “How much could they possibly pack into a 30 minute #Mandalorian episode? Also me: pic.twitter.com/VNcEO1jYGh — Adam Odle (@OdleAdam) December 4, 2020

Yes, Robert Rodriguez directed it.

Okay, so Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian was crazy. But do you know what's crazier? It was directed by ROBERT RODRIGUEZ!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tBsnIDtnUV — Max Cavanaugh (@Numbskill4Real) December 4, 2020

Every action figure in the box got to come out and play this week.

Thank you, F&F!

Thank goodness Favreu and Filoni have been in charge. #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/QpjbpWVFRr — Logan Meyer (@Logmey92) December 4, 2020

This is an actual deleted scene.

boba fett in the razor crest after he took back his armour pic.twitter.com/A3v5AO2pP7 — yeşi (@mooonrivr) December 4, 2020

If you’ve been waiting for Boba Fett to return since 1983, this is the episode for you.

Guys…the new episode of The Mandalorian is the best Star Wars we've had since Revenge of the Sith. That was INCREDIBLE #Mandalorian — Wizard of Woz (@WizardOfWoz_) December 4, 2020

Living up to its title, “The Tragedy” saw Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) come out on top. To begin with, he destroyed our hero’s spaceship, the Razor Crest.

And then he did the unthinkable, as he managed to kidnap Baby Yoda from under Mando’s nose. As you can imagine, fans are baying for his blood.

The Star Wars community to

Moff Gideon after he kidnapped

baby Yoda:#Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/1FzsnEpMYT — Jorge Tovar (@24Orangemamba) December 4, 2020

We’re now heading into the final two episodes of the season, so expect things to really ramp up in Chapter 15. Don’t miss it when The Mandalorian continues on Disney Plus next Friday.