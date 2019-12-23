The Internet’s Loving Eddie Murphy’s Sweet SNL Revenge On Bill Cosby

Eddie Murphy knocked it out of the park hosting this week’s Saturday Night Live. Making his first appearance in 35 years, expectations were sky-high. Some assumed that he would’ve gone a little soft over the years, with contemporary audiences more familiar with his work in the Shrek movies than his blistering early 80s stand-up specials. But he proved them all wrong, with the highlight being him bringing up his old rivalry with disgraced former icon and sex offender Bill Cosby.

The legend goes that Cosby called Murphy as he was beginning his ascent to the top with a complaint that his comedy was “too raunchy” and told him to tone it down. Proving that the best revenge is served ice cold, Murphy referenced this in his opening monologue, saying:

“But if you would have told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring, stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I would have took that bet. Who is America’s Dad now?”

Cosby’s team hit back aggressively soon afterwards, stating:

“Mr. Cosby became the first Black to win an Emmy for his role in I Spy and Mr. Cosby broke color barriers in the Entertainment Industry, so that Blacks like Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappell, Kevin Hart and et al., could have an opportunity to showcase their talents for many generations to come. It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby. One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave. Stepin Fetchit plus cooning equals the destruction of Black Men in Hollywood. Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions and genders; but your attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark on just becoming click bait. Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation, in order to discuss how we can use our collective platforms to enhance Black people rather than bringing all of us down together.”

Pretty big words for a guy facing a maximum ten-year sentence after being found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting someone. So, pick your side: on one hand is the dazzling charismatic and beloved icon Eddie Murphy and on the other a disgraced and bitter rapist. You can probably guess how this went down online…

Bill Cosby’s publicist called Eddie Murphy a ‘Hollywood Slave’ for his SNL monologue. Um, why does Cosby still need a publicist? For stories like ‘Cosby Just Benched 180’ or ‘Cosby Gets Gang to Wear Belts’ or ‘Cosby Appointed Library Cart Guy’ or ‘Cosby Picks the TV Channel’? — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 23, 2019

It would be great if Bill Cosby fucked all the way off. https://t.co/k6ZWohfa38 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) December 23, 2019

After seeing why Bill Cosby is trending pic.twitter.com/5Wkd8mokg3 — Jaime Lopez (@Lopeezie) December 23, 2019

Eddie Murphy is a fucking legend and he won’t be remembered as spending his last years in jail for drugging and raping women because he’s a creepy old ass man, naw Bill Cosby that’s you bruh so fuck you 🖕🏾🖕🏾 https://t.co/zKV0QMg4MY — Myles Chalmers (@8myles__) December 23, 2019

Well if you seen Eddie Murphy “raw” you’ll know why this hilarious. Short quick back take. Bill Cosby called him and told him his comedy was too raunchy so he called Richard Pryor and asked and Richard told him tell that nigga have a “coke and a smile” 😂😭😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Nelu1rkscz — Geezy (@AgShotEm) December 23, 2019

I want to thank Bill Cosby for being stupid enough to remind us all of his lengthy criminal timeline.

OH and FUCK YOU Bill. Fuck you and Jello pudding https://t.co/w2d1FjaoLt — BrotherBlack 復讐 (@BrotherBlack9) December 23, 2019

Bill Cosby’s literally in chains, but Eddie Murphy’s a ‘slave’? Yeah, okay… 🙄 https://t.co/TPCo3ygGJy — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) December 23, 2019

So, what’s next for these two rivals? Well, Eddie Murphy is set to return to two of his most iconic roles in Coming 2 America and the long-awaited Beverly Hills Cop 4. Meanwhile, Cosby, incarcerated in a Pennsylvania prison, can look forward to a delicious dinner consisting of 1 1/2 cups of Texas hash, 2 slices of bread and 1/2 cup of pineapple tidbits. Mmm, enjoy those pineapple tidbits, Bill!