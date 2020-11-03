Home / tv

The Internet Is Loving Simon Pegg And Nick Frost’s New Show

Although you may not have noticed given that all of the focus and attention was placed on The Mandalorian‘s season 2 premiere, which isn’t surprising considering that the series is an extension of one of the world’s most popular and beloved franchises and is a massively acclaimed show, Amazon Prime also debuted a new small screen exclusive on Friday.

Truth Seekers marks the first collaboration between longtime best friends Simon Pegg and Nick Frost in a creative capacity since Edgar Wright’s The World’s End brought the Three Flavors Cornetto trilogy to a close back in 2013, with the duo co-creating, co-writing and executive producing the eight-episode comedy about a team of part-time paranormal investigators.

Frost claimed that Truth Seekers was like a British version of The X-Files, and while it does lean more into the unknown than you might be expecting, it doesn’t shy away from the smart writing and irreverent laughs that the Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz co-stars built their reputations on.

With The Mandalorian dominating the cultural conversation, Truth Seekers hasn’t been getting much of a look in, but those that have binged the entire first run already are massively impressed with what they saw, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Each episode clocks in at about thirty minutes, so Truth Seekers can easily be devoured in one sitting, and it provides a solid dose of light and breezy entertainment, as well as packing in some genuine scares. Amazon surely wouldn’t have recruited Simon Pegg and Nick Frost if they only planned on making one season, but we’ll have to wait and see if the show pulls in strong enough viewership numbers to get a second run.

