‘Iron Chef’ announces culinary all-star cast for new season

Netflix has announced a new Iron Chef series, Iron Chef: Quest for and Iron Legend, set to debut on the streaming service this June. The newest version of the Iron Chef America spin-off will feature familiar returning faces as well as five new Iron Chefs and a new series of Challenger Chefs who will compete for the coveted title of Iron Legend.

According to Netflix’s press release, the series relaunch will feature “the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they’ll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first-ever “Iron Legend.”

The five new Iron Chefs are:

Curtis Stone — Michelin Starred founder of Maude, Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant, and Georgie. Stone has appeared on Take Home Chef, Top Chef Masters, the Emmy-nominated Top Chef Junior, and PBS’s Field Trip with Curtis Stone. He has authored six New York Times best-selling cookbooks.

Dominique Crenn — Chef/owner of San Francisco’s Atelier Crenn and the first woman to attain three Michelin stars. For her “constant presence in the international culinary community, promoting innovation, sustainability, and equality through her restaurant ideals” Crenn was honored with a 2021 World’s 50 Best Icon Award.

Marcus Samuelsson —James Beard Foundation Award-winning Chef of Red Rooster Harlem, MARCUS Montreal, Marcus B&P in Newark, Red Rooster Overtown, Streetbird at Yankee Stadium, and Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House. Samuelsson was the youngest person to receive a three-star NYT restaurant review. Samuelsson has judged on Chopped and Top Chef: Family Style. He is the author of The New York Times bestselling memoir Yes, Chef: A Memoir.

Ming Tsai — Cordon Bleu chef and founder of the legendary Blue Ginger, is consistently rated by Zagat as being in the “Top 5 of Most Popular Restaurants.” and Blue Dragon, one of Esquire Magazine‘s “Best New Restaurants 2013.” Tsai has been the host of PBS’s Simply Ming for 18 seasons and counting.

Gabriela Cámara — Restaurateur behind Mexico City’s Contramar, Entremar, Itacate del Mar, and Caracol de Mar, Cámara has been named one of Fortune Magazine’s Most Innovative Women in Food & Drink and is renowned for her pioneering contributions to modern Mexican cuisine.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. Gregory Gourdet in episode 106 of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2022

Facing up the formidable competition are Chef Challengers Mason Hereford, Curtis Duffy, Claudette Zepeda, Esther Choi, Gregory Gourdet, Mei Lin, and Yia Vang. Returning to host are Good Eats‘ Alton Brown and10th season Top Chef winner Kristen Kish. Mark Dacascos will return to his role as The Chairman. This season will also feature regular series judges Andrew Zimmern and Nilou Motamed and special guest judges Francis Lam, Nancy Silverton, Justin Willman, Danny Trejo, Lorena Garcia, Loni Love, Wolfgang Puck, and Masaharu Morimoto.

Iron Chef: Quest for and Iron Legend will debut on Netflix on June 15.