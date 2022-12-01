Is ‘Abbott Elementary’ based on a true story? Plus, a teacher weighs in on how accurate it is

One of the most popular television shows to hit screens has been Abbott Elementary. The show follows an Office style where characters talk to the camera as if it were a reality show. The premise is to follow a group of teachers around at a school in Philadelphia who are trying to do their absolute best for the students.

There have been many moments during the show that has fans wondering if it is based on a true story, plus how accurate the show is. Here is what viewers should know about Abbott Elementary.

Is the show based on a true story?

One thing that has become incredibly popular among television watchers is reality shows or shows based on true stories. Unfortunately, Abbott Elementary is not based on a true story. However, there are some different parts that Quinta Brunson and the other writers experienced during their elementary school days that influenced what the show captures.

How accurate is Abbott Elementary?

Video via YouTube

As a former teacher, I can attest to how accurate Abbott Elementary is. There are so many different parts to Abbott Elementary that are accurate. In fact, it is amazing. One thing that is accurate is how much teachers care about their students, no matter who they are.

Another moment that was glossed over — but is huge in retrospect — is how important it is to have anchor charts and other things on the walls. When Mr. Eddie was setting up his classroom in season one, he did not have anything. Janine suggested that he decorate his walls for the students’ benefit. This is one of the most important things that you can do as a teacher, especially an elementary school one.

The most relatable teacher moment in the show has been how excited teachers are when it is a break. As much as they love their students, knowing that winter, spring, and summer break are coming up is one of the best feelings. Teachers have a lot of work to do during the year, a lot of which goes unnoticed, such as creating anchor charts, lesson plans, grading, figuring out what students might need more help than others, etc. Getting to have a break and recharge those batteries is one of the best benefits that teachers get.

Season two had a moment that showed how poorly teachers are paid relative to the work they do. This was shown when Janine was trying to figure herself out after her split with Tariq. While it might seem like teaching only takes place during the school day, teachers will typically go home and work for at least two or three hours extra after the day. While this will not be fixed overnight, teachers need to be paid much more for all the work they put in outside of class.

Abbott Elementary is filled with so many different moments that are relatable for teachers.