Is an all star ‘Big Brother’ season in the works for winter of 2024? The rumored format and houseguests, explained

With the SAG-AFTRA strike still in effect, reality and competition shows are more prominent than ever before. There is a reason for a 100-day Big Brother season, as well as 90-minute episodes of Survivor and The Amazing Race every week!

With no telling when scripted series will return to our television screens, it looks like networks like CBS are resorting to other options…

With Celebrity Big Brother airing in the winter of 2018, 2019, and 2022, there have been talks of reviving the Big Brother spin-off to take the place of shows that are currently unable to air. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, longtime host Julie Chen Moonves put the rumors to rest.

“I think the SAG strike could position Big Brother to be in demand, but they have not made the call yet,” she dished, prior to diving into some of the tricks she has up her sleeve.

“I don’t think a celebrity run will happen, but maybe we will have a month’s worth that is special in its own way. Maybe you bring back Legends, for those are the real Big Brother celebrities,” she teased, hinting at an all star Big Brother season for winter of 2024 — how exciting is that?

“They could play a fast, one-month version,” the longtime host continued. “Or maybe we get three months worth starting in January or February. Even if the strike ended right now, nothing’s going to go into production until January, so maybe you do need a month’s worth of Big Brother just to fill.”

With so many ideas in circulation at the moment, what would this all star Big Brother season likely entail, and who would be casted on the series? Keep scrolling for all of the speculation thus far…

While an all star Big Brother season sounds nothing short of spectacular, the word on the street is that the series will not have only Big Brother legends, but instead fan-favorite players from all different CBS shows, from Survivor to The Amazing Race to The Challenge and beyond.

According to @percievenugget via X (formerly known as Twitter), these six men and six women are rumored to appear on this one-of-a-kind season.

Josh Martinez

Xavier Prather

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

Derek Xiao

James Wallington

Chris Underwood

Natalie Anderson

Michele Fitzgerald

Kaycee Clark

Claire Rehfuss

Rachel Reilly

Taylor Hale

The X user wrote within the thread, “Allegedly the season is planned to be a celebration of CBS/Paramount reality TV as a whole, hence why a majority of the cast have done at least two of the shows. Taylor and Yam Yam are the exceptions due to being recent popular winners.”

“Apparently there’s a major twist being planned to dissuade people from sticking with pregame alliances,” @percievenugget continued. Needless to say, we are intrigued…

Reality TV lovers are waiting on the edge of their seats for this potential all star Big Brother season, but until then, catch the finale of Big Brother 25 this Thursday (November 9) on CBS. Who will take home the $750,000 cash prize — Matt Klotz, Jag Bains, or Bowie Jane?