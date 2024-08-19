Is Annie from ’90 Day Fiancé’ pregnant?

In some ways, it’s hard to relate to the couples on 90 Day Fiancé. They deal with intense drama, post some disturbing things on social media, and make wild claims about their health. But at the end of the day, the couples who make it go through all the typical everyday relationship struggles such as wedding planning, family meetings, and the decision to start a family (or not).

Since David Toborowsky is a dad to three and there is an age difference between him and his wife Annie Suwan, 90 Day Fiancé fans have often wondered whether Annie will have kids. Let’s find out if Annie is currently pregnant.

Is Annie from 90 Day Fiancé having a baby?

Annie from 90 Day Fiancé posted her pregnancy announcement on Instagram on July 5th, 2024. According to People, Annie did an embryo transfer in June, and she told fans about her fertility struggles. She wrote on social media, “Keep sending prayers because I still need it.”

Annie’s Instagram account is filled with snapshots of her pregnancy, from her joy over her ultrasound video to her gratitude for David’s cooking. She also shared that she has morning sickness, and that things will be easier now that she can see a doctor in Arizona instead of traveling to a Los Angeles fertility clinic.

On the surface, 90 Day Fiancé has a realistic premise. Anyone trying to move to a new country can relate to the stress of applying for a visa, filling out endless paperwork, and crossing their fingers that their dream will come true. Of course, watching the show for even five minutes will quickly prove that these couples have a lot more drama in their lives than most. But no matter what people think of Annie and David’s relationship, many can tragically relate to her IVF struggles, and it’s great that she was candid about the process.

Annie will likely continue to share about her pregnancy on her social media, and 90 Day Fiancé fans can go on this exciting journey with her.

