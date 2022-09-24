Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ on tonight? Every ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 air date

Bachelor in Paradise is quickly becoming one of America’s most popular reality shows. The combination of romance and interpersonal drama has resonated with viewers, leading to it becoming one of the most talked about shows of any season it is part of. A spin-off of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, this show is heading into its eighth season and shows no signs of slowing down its trademark drama.

But is Bachelor in Paradise on TV tonight? Here is every air date you need to know, so you don’t have to miss a single second of the action.

What is Bachelor in Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise follows a group of former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette living at a secluded Mexican resort. While at the resort, they interact and try to find romance. Every week, the men or the women on the show give out roses to those they want to spend more time with. Any contestant who doesn’t get a rose is eliminated. This process continues until only one couple remains, and they get to decide if they want to get engaged or break up.

Of course, it’s never that simple, and during the run, various events happen. And these events shake up the format and force the contestants to make tough choices about who they want to date and who they want to keep in the game.

When is Bachelor In Paradise season 8 broadcast?

Bachelor in Paradise season eight will debut on September 27th, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT. The show will be broadcast on ABC. After this, it will be shown weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays in the same time slot.

The full schedule of episode release dates is below:

Episode 1 – September 27th, 2022

Episode 2 – October 3rd, 2022

Episode 3 – October 4th, 2022

Episode 4 – October 10th, 2022

Episode 5 – October 11th, 2022

Episode 6 – October 17th, 2022

Episode 7 – October 18th, 2022

Episode 8 – October 24th, 2022

Episode 9 – October 25th, 2022

Episode 10 – October 31st, 2022

Episode 11 – November 1st, 2022

How do you stream Bachelor In Paradise?

Those who prefer to stream shows don’t need to worry. Bachelor in Paradise will stream on Hulu, with new episodes landing the day after they are broadcast on TV, making it easy for cord-cutters to keep up with the drama and excitement.