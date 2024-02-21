Is ‘Big Brother’ winner Cody Calafiore married?

Cody Calafiore has had a lot of success in the Big Brother house. But, what about his love life — is the franchise winner married? Cody began his tenure in the limelight as part of Big Brother US’s 16th season in 2014. He joined a cast full of memorable characters and gamers, including the iteration’s winner, Derrick Levasseur, “America’s Favorite Houseguest” Donny Thompson, Ariana Grande’s half-brother Frankie Grande, “Beast Mode Cowboy” Caleb Reynolds, and eventual season winner and Big Brother Reindeer Games champ Nicole Franzel.

Recommended Videos

Although Cody wasn’t the biggest personality or voice in the room, he carved his way through the game as the likable and charismatic good guy. After 97 days, he and his “Hit Men” ally Derrick found themselves as the last two remaining houseguests and the latter took him the $500,000 grand prize while Cody walked away with a cool $50,000.

Fast forward six years and Cody returned for CBS’s second addition of Big Brother: All-Stars. And that time, Cody schemed and competed to the end to collect the first-place payday. He’s a staple of the Big Brother community. So, it’s no surprise that his marriage to longtime girlfriend Cristie Laratta received a lot of media attention.

Around a decade after his appearance on Big Brother 16, Cody and Cristie tied the knot on February 16, 2024, in Shrewsbury, New Jersey in front of 200 family members and friends, according to a write-up from People. Among the guests were several of Cody’s Big Brother co-stars, including Derrick, Enzo Palumbo, and Tiffany Mitchell, as well as his brother, Paulie Calafiore.

Cody and Cristie met in 2016, and they were instantly bonded over a tough circumstance.

“Her beautiful writing not only highlighted the serendipity of how we met, but also how we fell in love during the most challenging time of my life, during my diagnosis of lymphoma [in 2016] at 23 years old,” Crista told the outlet. “Our story will always be special to us because of how we thrived during such a difficult moment in my life and found joy and love during the darkest times.”

“We knew after becoming so strong through our first year together, that we could take on anything in life together — cheesy, but true,” she continued.

Here’s an exclusive video from People sharing moments from the wedding:

“Still on a high from this incredible night… Marrying the love of life in front of all the most important people to me was so special it’s hard to put in words,” Cody wrote on Instagram. “February 16th, 2024-Forever.”

We last saw Cody on Big Brother Reindeer Games in December 2023, and The Traitors US season 1 in January 2023. And now that he’s turned to the next chapter of his life, it’ll be fun to see what’s next for the Calafiore bro!