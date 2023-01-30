Is Bill from ‘The Last of Us’ gay?

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us episode three

The Last of Us has hit live-action with a massive cast featuring some of the best talents out there in television. Debuting in episode three is none other than Nick Offerman of Parks and Recreation fame as Bill. The troubled survivalist who has lived on his own for many years is the center piece of the third episode.

Offerman’s appearance in episode three of The Last of Us saw an arc from the game completely amped up, which has led many to wonder whether Bill’s sexuality is canonical to the original game.

Is Bill gay in The Last of Us?

Offerman’s portrayal of Bill sees one of the most interesting extrapolations on the original format and story of The Last of Us game, with the HBO Max series version of Bill openly gay. The original game only hints and gestures towards him potentially having a lover’s quarrel, whereas the adaptation shows it and his relationship with Frank as it progressed.

The duo bond over “Long Long Time” by Linda Ronstadt, with the song vital to the pyche of both characters, and the instigating moment for their romance.

Given The Last of Us video game was originally released in 2013, well before general audiences became, well, receptive to gay characters, it’s perhaps no shock that this second attempt by The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann has honed in on his original intentions. The sexual tension builds very quickly in the TV adaptation, with almost nothing left up to the viewer’s mind over the sexuality of the characters.

