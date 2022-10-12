Is Cartoon Network shutting down? The Warner Bros. Animation merger, explained

The merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery has caused a lot of discussion and controversy over the past few months. However, a new online rumor suggests that due to a merger of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network studios, Cartoon Network will be shutting down.

But is this rumor true?

What has happened with the merger?

Chairman Channing Dungey sent out a company-wide memo. This explained that Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios’ development and production would be merged, working under one head, Sam Register. However, the memo notes that both brands will continue to exist, despite the merger. This is summed up in Variety’s coverage, which explains it by saying:

“Those three labels will continue to exist, but development and main production teams for Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios will now merge (while Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe will maintain a separate team). The three shingles had already shared the same current programming, casting, legal/business affairs and artist relations teams.”

It should be noted that this is a continuation of something Sam Register discussed in an interview with Vulture back in May. During the interview, he talked about signing creators to “cross-studio overall deals.” Basically, this contract allows creators to move between Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios based on the needs and desires of their project. He told Vulture:

“Having a suite of studios allows us to have a different strategy when we talk to talent: ‘Do you love Scooby-Doo? Do you love Looney Tunes? You can do that. Do you have your own original idea? Well, we have a studio for that, too.”

It should be noted that many are debating if this merger is a good thing, and some are predicting that this will harm Cartoon Network in the long term. Notably, Cartoon Brew described it as an “ominous sign for the future of new, original Cartoon Network animation.” On top of this, Brian Miller, Cartoon Network Studios’ former general manager, posted a quote from the Variety article with the caption “RIP CNS.”

RIP CNS — Brian A. Miller (@bfredmuggs) October 12, 2022

Is Cartoon Network shutting down?

At the current time, Cartoon Network is not shutting down. This rumor seems to originate from a Fandom page that has since been deleted by the Fandom wiki’s moderators. The brand, studio, and channel will continue to exist. This change happens behind the scenes, and it won’t affect the programming nor the branding viewers see on the screen at the current time.

However, obviously, this may change in the future.