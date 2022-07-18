AMC’s latest psychological thriller aired the last episode of its first season on July 17, and fans are already eager for more.

Dark Winds‘ latest episode is still fresh in viewer’s minds, but that isn’t stopping questions about season two. The series quickly dazzled audiences when it was first released in mid-June, and soon had a horde of eager viewers following its every move. With the conclusion of season one, fans are on the hunt for news about a potential second season, and we’re here to deliver.

Will there be a Dark Winds season two?

Based on a series of books from Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds follows Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, a pair of Navajo police officers working in the 1970s Southwest. The first season followed Leaphorn and Chee as they unwound a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. Each step leads them closer to a dark truth, and forces them to grapple with their own bottled-up histories.

Hillerman’s book series contains a full 18 entries in total, providing heaps of content for plenty more Dark Winds. The first season of the series largely leaned on the plot from 1978’s Listening Woman and some of 1980’s People of Darkness, and later seasons are likely to take aim at other popular books from the series.

The team behind AMC’s latest hit already has sights set on the future, which is great news for fans. Dark Winds has already been approved for a second season, so the action is far from over. The second season, like the first, will consist of six episodes, and is expected to drop in 2023.

Who will return for Dark Winds season two?

AMC

Most of the cast from season one of Dark Winds is expected to return for season two. Zahn McClarnon’s Joe Leaphorn and Kiowa Gordon’s Jim Chee will certainly be back as the show’s dual protagonists, as will Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito. Fans are likely to see even more of characters like Emma Leaphorn (Deanna Allison) and Devoted Dan (Rainn Wilson). The main characters in Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novels often shift from book to book, so it can be difficult to know if other characters — like Frank Nakai (Eugene Brave Rock) will likewise return.

Noah Emmerich will likely not be returning as FBI agent Leland Whitover — for obvious reasons — nor will Jeremiah Bitsui, who played James Tso. These actors — and the characters they played — will certainly be missed by audiences, but they’ll likely be replaced by new and exciting additions.

With such a wealth of potential content to pull from, the possibilities for future seasons of Dark Winds are endless. Assuming AMC continues to produce a stellar, exceedingly watchable series, there’s plenty more where that came from, and we can’t wait.