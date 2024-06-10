Is Finn leaving ‘General Hospital?’

Dr. Finn is a well-liked character from General Hospital, and it’s all thanks to the charming Michael Easton. The infectious disease specialist is the son of the late Professor Gregory Chase, half-brother to Detective Harrison Chase, and the love interest of nurse Elizabeth Webber.

However, despite winning hearts through the screen, some rumors have begun to spread that Michael Easton’s time on the soap opera is drawing to an end. Here’s everything you need to know on whether Finn is leaving General Hospital.

Why do fans think Finn might be leaving the show?



Characters coming and going are commonplace on TV, more so in a soap opera like General Hospital. After all, the drama has been running for six decades and has featured a revolving cast of characters with interwoven plotlines. Michael Easton joined the cast as Dr. Hamilton Finn in 2016 and has been a main supporting character since then.

Recent episodes, however, have had fans wondering if it is time for Finn to move on. The first big change for his character was the death of his father, Gregory. Such a traumatic experience is often used as a catalyst to explain a character’s exit from the show, and it’s clear that Finn is having a hard time dealing with Gregory’s death.

However, there’s also the fact that the character is battling a drinking addiction. While Finn’s on-again-off-again relationship with Elizabeth has entertained fans for years, many believe it is time to let the two go their separate ways. Now, it seems that the showrunners might finally be in agreement with the fans.

Due to Liz’s history of dealing with loved ones with addictions, it’s understandable that she has some reservations about her relationship with Finn. Meanwhile, it has been hinted that Finn might have spent some time with another woman, throwing a wrench in his relationship with Liz. Earlier in the season, Finn also had a conversation with Liz, sharing that he missed having a feeling of “purpose” as a doctor, and hinted that he might be considering joining Doctors Without Borders. Now that he and Liz are broken up, it could be the prime opportunity to write Finn out of the story.

So is Finn leaving General Hospital?

For now, the rumors that Finn is leaving the show are still just rumors. There hasn’t been an official announcement about the character or actor’s departure. Michael Easton recently joined Instagram, which has also kept fans speculating.

Former cast members Roger Howarth who played Todd Manning, and Franco Baldwin also joined the platform before leaving the show. Finally, some sentimental throwback pictures from Easton furthered the speculation about his departure from the show. However, fans will just have to wait and see.

