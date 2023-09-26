Somehow, after 8 years as the fan-favorite Oliver Queen on CW’s Arrow, Stephen Amell found his way into another niche territory. He joined fellow genre king, Vikings’ Alexander Ludwig in Starz’s wrestling drama, Heels. Depicting the lives of the 2 Spade brothers, Amell and Ludwig play Jack and Ace respectively, as they wrestle for their father’s dynasty in and out of the ring.

But no matter how much fanfare and love surrounds the premium cable drama, it isn’t without its drama. Production came to a grinding halt during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that affected the entire Hollywood industry. And adding fuel to the fire, Amell was criticized heavily for his anti-strike sentiments. The actor later tried to recontextualize his comments and was seen picketing but was soured in the court of public opinion. Whether this affected the fate of his show or not may never be determined, but Starz has officially confirmed whether Heels will be getting a season 3.

Fans outraged about cancelation

Though the WGA strike is heading towards a tentative resolution, it is not all good news. Starz has quickly decided to ax not just one of their series, but 4. One show tragically has not even aired yet. This remains par for the course for many platforms that have become rather mercenary in these days of streaming services. Even if the writers’ union has come to some agreement, it doesn’t seem to have quelled the tactics of the streaming overlords.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Heels, Blindspotting, and Run the World are the original shows that have been canceled before a third season. The Venery of Samantha Bird stopped production due to the strike and will not resume. This has caused a storm of epic proportions, particularly for fans of Heels. Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, and viewers are heartbroken not to get a resolution. With so much content out there, it is equally frustrating that it seems so hard a simple family drama can’t find its legs.

Tuned into @BustedOpenRadio and i am with @davidlagreca1 I’m canceling Starz! Shame on you #Starz for canceling a great show with a cliffhanger ending! Everyone go #CancelStarz screw them!!! #HeelsSTARZ was a great show!!! #bustedopen247 pic.twitter.com/lPme0gJsfD — LJ fom South Carolina (@downeylj12) September 26, 2023

I loved @HeelsSTARZ amazing show great story, characters and a good representation of wrestling it got me emotionally invested. It doesn't deserve to be canceled by @STARZ#CancelStarz @BustedOpenRadio @davidlagreca1 @bullyray5150 #BustedOpen247 — SethMoyer (@LordMoyer) September 26, 2023

At a different time, this reaction may have seemed a little overzealous, but people are burnt out. Heels is yet another fan-favorite series that has bitten the dust. There is no point in investing time in characters if it isn’t going to last. The WGA is fighting to keep the industry of colorful and well-written characters alive, and this is another frustrating loss. With so many streaming services and cable subscriptions to keep track of, people are looking for any reason to get rid of excess platforms.